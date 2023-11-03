2024 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift open for booking in Malaysia – CKD, 3 variants, 1.6L hybrid and 2.2L diesel

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 3 2023 11:39 am

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has announced that the order books have opened for the facelifted fourth-generation Santa Fe ahead of its market debut in the near future. It added that the refreshed SUV is set to get its first public showing at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2023, which will take place at the Setia City Convention Centre in Setia Alam this November 4-5 weekend.

The locally-assembled Santa Fe facelift will be offered in diesel and petrol hybrid variant forms, the latter being a first for the model. Three variants will be available for the Malaysian market, these being the Hybrid Plus, Hybrid Max and Diesel Max.

The Hybrid variants are powered by a combination of a 1.6 litre Gamma II T-GDI petrol engine developing 180 PS and 265 Nm of torque, and a 44.2 kW electric motor, giving a total system output of 230 PS and 350 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

As for the Diesel Max, it’s powered by a 2.2 litre CRDi diesel engine, which sends the maximum 199 hp (202 PS) and 440 Nm of torque it puts out to all four wheels via the automaker’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed wet DCT.

Kit-wise, the Hybrid Plus is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and 235/65 profile tyres, while the Hybrid Max runs with 19-inch units (and 235/55 tyres). The Diesel Max gets the largest wheels, in this case 20-inch units, wrapped with 255/45 rubbers. All variants feature bi-function LED projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps.

There are some minor differences in kit, but otherwise all three Santa Fe facelift variants feature identical levels of equipment. The Hybrid Plus makes do with cloth upholstery and a Supervision 4.25-inch TFT LCD for the instrument cluster, and also omits a powered tailgate, roof rails and mood lighting.

It – and the Diesel Max – also comes with standard powered front seats, without the heated/ventilated driver/front passenger seats and driver’s seat memory seen in the Hybrid Max. The Hybrid Max and Diesel Max get leather seats, a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument panel and the previously mentioned power tailgate and roof rails.

Standard kit across all variants include an eight-inch touch-screen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and voice recognition, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone air-conditioning with rear AC vents, auto wipers, smart key entry with push-start, remote start function, paddle shifters, an electro-chromic rear-view mirror and wireless phone charging.

As for safety and driver assistance equipment, all the Santa Fe facelift variants come with six airbags and usual raft of associated kit (ESC, hill-start assist, downhill brake control etc) along with the full complement of bits in the Hyundai SmartSense safety suite, including Smart Cruise Control.

Available colours for the SUV here are Snowflake White Pearl, Jet Black, Meteor Grey and Stormy Sea. No pricing indicated as of yet, with the company saying that further details on the CKD Santa Fe – which is set to be exported to Thailand – will be revealed closer to launch. You can of course check it out at PACE 2023, which takes place at the SCCC this weekend, November 4-5.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge.

