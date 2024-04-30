Mercedes-Benz partners with Tencent and EA – Need for Speed: Assemble coming to MBUX cars in China

Posted in Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / April 30 2024 11:25 am

At this year’s Auto China in Beijing, Mercedes-Benz announced it is working with Tencent and EA (Electronic Arts) to improve the in-car gaming experience. Through this collaboration, Need for Speed: Assemble will be made available in Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China by the end of 2024.

This is made possible with the third-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which is a precursor to the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) set to debut with the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) sometime next year.

“Your Mercedes-Benz is more than just a car; it’s your personal arcade. With our cooperation with Tencent and EA, we’re driving the future of in-car entertainment, where luxury meets adrenaline. Tailored to our customers, every journey is now a personalized adventure. Get ready to unlock worlds of excitement,” said Markus Schäfer, CTO and member of the board of management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Previously known as Need for Speed Mobile before being renamed to Need for Speed: Assemble, the game will be sent out to Mercedes-Benz vehicles with the third-generation MBUX via an over-the-air (OTA) update. Players will be able to use their Bluetooth gaming controller to play the game when the vehicle is stationary.

We managed to try out the game in a long-wheelbase E-Class during our time in Beijing and found the game to run smoothly with proper controller support. Additionally, the experience was rather immersive as the car’s ambient lighting system and massaging seats were synced with the game to provide further feedback.

According to members of the development team, any progress made in the game is reflected in the version of game playable on mobile phones thanks to cloud support. This allows players to continue where they left off after they’re doing gaming in their Mercedes-Benz.

