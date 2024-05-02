Beijing 2024: Dongfeng E-Truck – Tesla Cybertruck-inspired EV concept with fewer sharp edges, 1,305 hp

Posted in Cars, Dongfeng, International News / By Gerard Lye / May 2 2024 10:41 am

Do you like the Tesla Cybertruck but wished it did not have all those sharp edges? Well, maybe this pick-up truck being presented by Dongfeng at the ongoing Auto China 2024 is what you need. According to the Chinese automaker’s Weibo page, the vehicle you see here is a concept called the E-Truck, but it is also referred to as the 2024 Concept Pickup in an official release.

For now, the company isn’t confirming if the concept will eventually become a product that regular people can buy. However, it did claim that its pick-up truck is built on a skateboard EV (electric vehicle) platform and features a powertrain rated at 1,305 hp, which is lot more than the Cyberbeast version of the Cybertruck that packs 845 hp.

The design of Dongfeng’s pick-up truck is very clearly inspired by the Cybertruck, albeit with much softer edges and regular body panels (not exposed stainless steel). Features at the front include a LED light bar (that can show images), an illuminated Dongfeng logo, what appears to be low-mounted headlamps, a skid plate and a frunk.

Along the sides, we find cameras instead of mirrors and window lines that are less angular than those on the Cybertruck, while the rear taillights double as a display panel. The concept appears to be overlanding themed, as it comes with a tent and the barn door-style tailgate comes with a cooker hood.

Unlike the Cybertruck, the E-Truck/Concept Pickup comes with suicide (rear-hinged) doors at the rear so the doors open like they do on a Rolls-Royce, with a further luxury touch being deployable side steps.

Once inside, you’re greeted by a massive display that appears to span the entire dashboard, bookended by two displays linked to the side cameras on the outside. There’s also another screen on the dashboard that provides access to vehicle functions, which appear to include a crab mode, tank turn and water wading up to 720 mm (it’s a concept so these might be purely for show).

So, what do you think of Dongfeng’s Cybertruck-inspired pick-up truck? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Dong feng Cybertruck with no sharp edges 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/csNiqCoEIJ — T ⚡️ (@TeslaSg) April 28, 2024

