Beijing 2024: Radar Horizon – RD6 pick-up EV with AWD, new interior, RHD-ready; new Proton Arena?

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Jonathan Lee / April 30 2024 10:38 am

At Auto China 2024, Geely’s pick-up truck brand Radar revealed its newest model, the Horizon. This is an upgraded dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the RD6, launched back in November 2022.

The big news is the addition of a front motor to complement the 272 PS/385 Nm rear motor, resulting in a total system output of 428 PS (315 kW) and 590 Nm of torque. That’s enough to shave one and a half seconds off the zero-to-100 km/h acceleration time, which it completes in just 4.5 seconds – on its way to a top speed of 190 km/h.

On the Horizon, you get the choice of either a 73 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery or an 86 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) unit, delivering a range of 460 and 520 km respectively on China’s lenient CLTC cycle.

Radar is touting the Horizon’s renewed go-anywhere ability – the truck is able to switch from rear- to all-wheel drive in as little as 600 ms, and it also comes with seven drive modes, including the new snow, mud, cross-country and water wading settings. Speaking of which, the Horizon has an impressive maximum water wading depth of 815 mm.

Elsewhere, the payload – the RD6’s Achilles heel – has been upgraded and is now rated at over 800 kg across all variants. In fact, Radar has beefed up the payload rating for the rear-wheel-drive RD6 as well – it used to be around 400 kg, but now even the base model can carry up to 790 kg. Towing capacity for the Horizon, meanwhile, is rated at 3,000 kg.

As per the RD6, the Horizon (despite looking like half a Proton X90) is based on Geely’s electric Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). Measuring 5.26 metres long, 1.9 metres wide and 1.88 metres tall, the double-cab truck is slightly shorter than the 5.33-metre-long Toyota Hilux. Surprisingly, however, its bed is exactly the same length and almost as wide, at 1,545 by 1,450 mm.

Radar claims the Horizon can fit up to 1,200 litres of cargo at the back, and there’s also a 70 litre front boot. One unique advantage is up to 22 kW of vehicle-to-load (V2L) output, including 15 kW through the charging port, 6 kW through a 230-volt outlet in the bed and another 2.2 kW through two more 230-volt sockets in the front boot and cabin.

On the outside, the Horizon looks almost identical to the RD6 – yes, that includes the X90-style front end – with the only changes being the massive illuminated Radar badge on the grille and a black roof option. But that all changes on the inside.

Here, the X90/Geely Okavango-derived interior has been swapped out for a brand-new dashboard and door cards, the former incorporating a full-width air-con vent design, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a massive 14.6-inch freestanding infotainment touchscreen. You also now get a “floating” centre console with a Qi wireless charger.

The right-hand-drive version of the Radar/Riddara RD6

Other features are an eight-speaker surround sound system, Alipay payment integration and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features. The latter includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear collision warning and rear cross traffic alert with auto brake.

While Radar is currently a China-only brand, it’s preparing to enter overseas markets soon, using the Riddara brand name due to trademark issues. The company has even gone through the trouble of engineering the RD6 for right-hand drive (likely using X90 interior parts), clearly with an eye to exporting it to big pick-up truck markets such as Australia, Thailand and the rest of ASEAN.

This raises the possibility of the RD6 coming to Malaysia, possibly with Proton branding. What do you think – should the national carmaker bring this in as the spiritual successor to the Arena? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

