Bangkok 2024: Toyota Hilux Revo facelift, GR Sport Wide Tread; single cab from RM76k in Thailand

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / March 25 2024 6:28 pm

Following the Thailand market launch of the Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Tread last week, we can now bring you live images of the extra-rugged, even more aggressive version of the venerable pick-up truck nameplate, along with the Z Edition trim variant of the 2024 Toyota Hilux Revo facelift range for Thailand.

Beginning with its powertrain, the Hilux GR Sport Wide Tread gets an existing unit that is the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine which produces 224 PS at 3,400 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,800 rpm, which is the same as the uprated unit as found in the Hilux GR Sport for Malaysia, and so matches the outputs of the Australian-market model.

Like the Australian-market Hilux GR Sport, this one for Thailand also gets the wider body to house its wheels which are 140 mm and 155 mm wider at the front and rear wheel tracks respectively, compared to the regular Hilux. Rolling stock is a set of 17-inch wheels with 265/65 BFGoodrich AT tyres.

2024 Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport

Suspension upgrades for the Thailand-spec Hilux Revo GR Sport increase its ground clearance by 37 mm, and brings new monotube dampers which are relocated slightly further out from its ladder-frame chassis, along with retuned coil springs, a larger front stabiliser bar, thicker front wishbones, additional welding for the chassis, disc brakes for the rear (drum brakes previously) and larger front brake discs.

Elsewhere, standard kit for the Hilux Revo GR Sport includes bi-beam LED headlamps, LED front fog lamps, suede/leather seat upholstery, a GR Sport-branded steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, T-Connect telematics, a 360-degree camera, six speakers, keyless entry and start, seven airbags and accompanying passive safety systems, hill start assist, hill descent control, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and prevention and rear cross traffic alert.

Inside, the kit list for the Hilux Revo GR Sport includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a wireless device charging pad, USB-C ports for the second row, self-dimming rear view mirror and a new interior trim pattern.

2024 Toyota Hilux Revo Z Edition, Smart Cab

Priced from 934,000 baht (RM121,230) in Thailand, the Hilux Revo GR Sport was shown at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show as part of the facelifted Hilux range in Thailand, which also featured at the motor show.

Away from the GR Sport, the 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine elsewhere in the Hilux Revo range in Thailand outputs 204 PS and 500 Nm, according to Headlight Magazine, and the range also gets the 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that outputs 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,000 rpm, depending on trim variant. These can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift.

The Z Edition trim level in Thailand only gets the 2.4 litre turbodiesel powertrain, while the base Standard Cab, Prerunner and 4×4, and Rocco trim levels can be specified with the 2.4 litre and 2.8 litre turbodiesels, according to the Toyota Thailand website.

2024 Toyota Hilux Revo Z Edition, Smart Cab

While the base Hilux Revo in Thailand is offered as a Standard (single cab) layout in regular and short wheelbase forms, the Z Edition, Prerunner, 4×4 and Rocco variants are offered as a Smart Cab (as the Z Edition pictured here) and as two-row double cab.

The facelifted Hilux Revo range in Thailand begins with the Standard Cab from 584,000 baht (RM75,763), the Z Edition from 669,000 baht (RM86,786), the Prerunner and 4×4 from 775,000 baht (RM100,624), the Rocco from 1,006,000 baht (RM 130,574) and the aforementioned GR Sport Wide Tread.

Bangkok 2024: Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport

Bangkok 2024: Toyota Hilux facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.