2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport gets more powerful 2.8L turbodiesel in Malaysia – 224 PS, 550 Nm; fr RM169k

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has given the Toyota Hilux GR Sport more power as part of a rolling update. No change in price, as the range-topping variant continues to retail for RM169,080 on-the-road without insurance.

With the update, the Hilux GR Sport’s 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine now serves up 224 PS (221 hp) at 3,000 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. Before this, the mill was shared with the Rogue and was rated at 204 PS (201 hp) at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm.

With the uprated engine, our Hilux GR Sport now matches outputs in Australia, although it still doesn’t get the aggressive body kit offered there. The six-speed automatic transmission, part-time four-wheel drive system, automatic limited-slip differential, rear differential lock and Active Traction Control (A-TRC) are retained.

Other variants of the Hilux see no change to their pricing and engines, but the entire line-up now comes with an RFID tag as standard equipment. Aside from the increased outputs for the Hilux GR Sport and the addition of the RFID tag, the kit list remains unchanged for the Hilux range.

2023 Toyota Hilux spec sheet (left), price list (right); click to enlarge

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport

