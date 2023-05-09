In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 9 May 2023 4:54 pm / 2 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has revised the pricing of the Hilux and Fortuner in Malaysia, with increases affecting several variants of both models.

Starting with the Hilux, the workhorse 2.4 Single Cab 4×4 MT now retails at RM103,880, which is an increase of RM5,000 when compared to what we reported in January this year. The manual and automatic versions of the 2.4E 4×4 are also up by RM5,000 to now be at RM117,880 and RM119,880 respectively.

Further up the variant tree, a RM6,000 price hike applies to the 2.4V 4×4 AT that now sells for RM145,880, and the same is also true of the 2.8 Rogue 4×4 AT that is now at RM158,880. The Hilux GR Sport, which was launched in February and sits at the top of the Hilux range, sees the biggest price increase of RM9,200, bringing its asking price up to RM169,080.

Moving over to the Fortuner, the 2.4 AT 4×4 and 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 see their prices revised upwards by RM5,000, with the former now retailing at RM189,880 and the latter at RM230,880. The petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4 remains unchanged at RM191,880.