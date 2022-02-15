In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 15 February 2022 5:23 pm / 1 comment

The Toyota Hilux is popular for its utility, to say the least, and the recent broadening of the GR Sport brand’s scope to include the pick-up truck only serves to further broaden its appeal. The current generation has already been given the GR Sport variant in various forms for different markets, with Europe, Thailand and Japan getting their own versions.

There’s one more that has surfaced, this time for the South African market. This one sets itself apart thanks to its 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine that has been tuned to produce 224 PS and 550 Nm of torque, or 20 PS and 50 Nm more than the Thai and European namesakes. This makes the Hilux GR Sport the second most powerful in the South African market after the VW Amarok, packing 258 hp and 600 Nm from a 3.0L V6.

As depicted in a report by South African publication The Citizen, the GR Sport variant for this market most closely resembles the European version of the performance-kitted dual-cab pick-up truck, where the classic Toyota script is used in the centre of the angular grille frame. Also used here are black overfenders instead of the body-coloured items on the Japanese and Thai-market versions.

In addition to the more potent turbodiesel powerplant, the South African Hilux GR Sport also gets wheels which appear similar to those on the European Hilux GR Sport, albeit in a slightly darker finish. Elsewhere, the South African version similarly gets GR Sport badging and black exterior mirror covers, and adds a sports bar for the rear cargo tray.

Pricing and final specification for the Hilux GR Sport in South Africa have yet to be finalised, as Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) aims to have the Hilux GR Sport rolled out in May this year. “Its power output of 165 kW (224 PS) of and 550 Nm of torque is the one feature that really stands out. More power is exactly what the customers want,” said TSAM senior VP of sales Leon Theron.

In Malaysia, the range-topping Hilux variant is the Rogue, which is configured with the 1G-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing the aforementioned 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque, with an automatic limited-slip differential on the rear axle.

