2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport in Malaysia – sporty pick-up truck with bodykit, monotube dampers; fr RM169k

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 23 August 2023 12:43 pm / 3 comments

Launched back in February this year, the Toyota Hilux GR Sport sits above the existing Rogue in the local line-up. Priced at RM169,080 on-the-road without insurance, the GR Sport comes with model-specific design and mechanical features.

On the former, the range-topper is equipped with a new front grille bearing the Toyota script that is coloured matched to the body (the insert is black), as are the overfenders on the sides. Elsewhere, the fog lamp surrounds, side mirrors and rear sport bar are finished in black, while the design of the 18-inch wheels are unique to the GR Sport and wrapped with 265/60 profile Toyo Tires Open Country H/T Z tyres.

You’ll also find no shortage of ‘GR’ badging, including on the front grille, front doors, rear tailgate as well as the red-painted front brake calipers. To further drive home the sporty persona, the GR Sport also comes with decal graphics on its sides and rear. The car featured in this gallery post is finished in Super White II, which is one of three available colours, with the others being Attitude Black Mica and Crimson Spark Red Metallic.

Inside, the GR Sport comes with paddle shifters, something that none of the other Hilux variants get. The front seats are also specific to the GR Sport with a different structure and upholstered in a combination of leather and suede.

They also come with GR logos on the headrests, while other interior touches include red stitching, an Optitron meter panel with red accents and GR welcome animation, aluminium sports pedals and a GR-branded engine start button. The key fob also comes with a GR logo on it.

Mechanically, the GR Sport gets the Rogue’s 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 204 PS (201 hp) at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. A six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system are also standard, complemented by an automatic limited-slip differential, a rear differential lock and Active Traction Control (A-TRC).

While the engine is a familiar one, the GR Sport does come with sports suspension featuring monotube dampers and retuned coil springs, which provide better damping force and optimal balance for improved stability and steering response.

The rest of the kit list is identical to the Rogue, as the GR Sport comes standard with automatic bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, a nine-inch Display Audio head unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, keyless entry and start, three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Power) and an electronic 4WD transfer dial.

The Toyota Safety Sense suite is also included and consists of systems such as Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Yaw Assist. Other safety-related items are seven airbags, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and a panoramic view monitor.

At RM169,080, the GR Sport costs RM10,200 more than the Rogue following the price revision for the Hilux announced in May this year. Do you like the look of the GR Sport? Is it worth the asking price? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

