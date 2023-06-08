2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel variant launched in Malaysia; 210 PS/500 Nm, RM249k OTR

In Cars, Ford, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 June 2023 11:05 am / 2 comments

Following the Malaysian-market launch of the 3.0L biturbo V6 petrol engined Ford Ranger Raptor, the performance-oriented double-cab pick-up truck now arrives in 2.0L biturbo diesel form, priced at RM248,888 on-the-road without insurance.

As with its petrol-powered twin, the diesel Ranger Raptor is sold in Malaysia with a five-year, 160,000 km warranty, whichever comes first. For comparison, the 3.0L V6 petrol version of the Ranger Raptor is priced at RM259,888 on-the-road without insurance.

The headlining difference here is the powertrain, which is the same 2.0 litre twin-turbocharged inline-four cylinder diesel engine that outputs 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 2,000 rpm, which are identical output figures as those in the regular Ranger variants with the biturbo version of this engine.

Transmission is the same as those of the biturbo diesel powertrain variants, being a 10-speed automatic. The diesel-engined Ranger Raptor gets electronic shift-on-the-fly for 4A (4WD Automatic), 2H, 4H and 4L modes. Here, the 2.0L gets an electronically controlled rear axle LSD; the petrol version gets front and rear LSDs.

Drive modes on the diesel Ranger Raptor are comprised of Normal, Sport and Slippery for regular paved roads, and the off-road modes consist of Rock Crawl, Sand, Mud and Ruts, and Baja mode.

Basic suspension architecture for the diesel Ranger Raptor is identical to that of the V6 petrol version, here on the diesel featuring front double wishbones with lightweight Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers, aluminium upper and lower control arms in the front, and a Watts linkage coil spring setup for the rear.

Rolling stock on the diesel Ranger Raptor is also shared with the V6 petrol version, boasting of 17-inch alloys wheels fitted with 285/70R17 BF Goodrich all-terrain KO2 tyres.

Exterior dimensions for the diesel Ranger Raptor match those of its petrol twin, measuring 5,381 mm long, 2,028 mm wide and 1,922 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,270 mm.

Visual identifiers that set apart the diesel-fuelled Ranger Raptor from its petrol sibling are few, save for the rear end where there is a sole exhaust pipe located further inside the rear bumper as on the regular Ranger variants, whereas the 3.0L V6 Ranger Raptor is adorned with dual exhaust outlets at each end of the rear bumper.

Exterior equipment on the diesel is otherwise identical to the petrol, with LED matrix headlamps featuring self-levelling alongside C-clamp shaped LED daytime running lights, powered side mirrors with puddle lamps, a fender flare over each wheel, and ‘FORD’ block lettering on the front grille.

Further exterior features on the diesel Ranger Raptor include LED tail lamps, aluminium side steps, 2.3 mm underbody protection plates, front and rear recovery tow hooks, standard-fit bedliner, six cargo hook points, and an easy-lift tailgate.

Moving inside, the interior of the diesel-fuelled Ranger Raptor takes after its V6 petrol sibling, where the driver gets a 12.4-inch multi-information display, a leather-trimmed steering wheel with 12 o’clock marker in orange and a ‘Raptor’ logo at the base, magnesium shift paddles and an electronic gear selector.

Slight differences between the petrol and diesel versions of the Ranger Raptor surface; while the petrol V6 gets 11-way electrically adjustable chairs for both front occupants, the 2.0L diesel here offers 10-way power adjustment for the driver, while the front passenger gets 10-way manual adjustment.

Both however get lumbar support, and are trimmed in leather for both the front and rear seats. all four doors get grab assist handles. Joining the trim pack is a set of Raptor scheme floor mats.

Infotainment is provided by a 12-inch, portrait-oriented touchscreen featuring Ford’s SYNC 4A interface along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, and an eight-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, matching that of the petrol V6 version.

Also included in the diesel Ranger Raptor are four USB charging ports (one USB-C and one USB-A in front and the rear, each), a 12-volt DC power outlet in the centre console box, and a 230-volt 400W CA outlet in the cargo bed.

Safety kit on the diesel variant includes seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, ABS and EBD with electronic stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera system.

Advanced driver assistance systems also include adaptive cruise control with stop and go function in traffic, AEB with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection system, high beam assist, rear cross traffic alert, multi-collision brake and emergency stop signal.

As with the 3.0L petrol biturbo V6 Ranger Raptor, the 2.0L biturbo diesel Ranger Raptor here is offered in a palette of five exterior colours – Code Orange, Absolute Black, Arctic White, Conquer Grey, and Blue Lightning. To recap, this model is offered in Malaysia with a five-year, 160,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.