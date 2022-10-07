In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 7 October 2022 11:34 am / 2 comments

Sime Darby Auto Connexion has launched the new Ford Ranger Raptor, following the launch of the all-new Ranger in July. It’s priced RM259,888 on-the-road without insurance and is accompanied by a five-year/160,000km manufacturer’s warranty, whichever comes first. Customers can opt for a two-year extended warranty with PremiumCare offering a range of coverages.

The main highlight of the Raptor is the new 3.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V6 engine which produces a whopping 397 PS at 5,650 rpm and 583 Nm at 3,500 rpm, figures that make the Raptor the most powerful production Ranger ever. The engine block is made of compacted graphite iron that’s 75% stronger than traditional iron castings. It is also the same material used in Ford’s NASCAR engines.

If that isn’t impressive enough, the Raptor also comes with an anti-lag system. Activated through the Baja Mode, the system keeps the turbochargers spinning for up to three seconds after the driver lifts off the throttle. This allows quicker and more responsive power delivery when the driver gets back on the accelerator.

Alongside the most aggressive Baja mode, there are six other drive modes available including Normal, Sport, Slippery, Rock, Mud and Ruts, and Sand. Allowing the V6 engine to sing at higher notes is an active valve exhaust system featuring an X-pipe and electronically-controlled valves to deliver different exhaust notes. There are four exhaust modes – Quiet, Normal, Sport, and Baja – and can be selected with a dedicated button on the steering wheel.

The V6 engine is paired to a revised 10-speed SelectShift automatic gearbox where each gear is programmed with its own boost profile. The new Ranger Raptor is now equipped with Fox adaptive suspension with new 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers. The absorbers are filled with Teflon-infused oil for 50% reduced friction from before.

There are sensors in place to monitor road conditions and the drivers input 500 times a second to adjust the damping rates accordingly. The adaptive Fox absorbers also come with a race-proven Bottom-Out Control system that provides maximum damping force in the last 25% of damper travel. The system can stiffen the rear absorbers to prevent the Raptor from squatting (at the rear) under hard acceleration. The Ford says it’s the most sophisticated dampers ever fitted on a Ranger.

The Raptor’s chassis has also been enhanced with a reinforced frame structure, stronger front shock towers, and rear shock brackets to withstand harsh off-road conditions. Also new is a unique spare tyre mount. The new Raptor now features lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, along with a Watts link coil spring suspension system at the rear.

The underbody now gets additional protection from a 2.3 mm thick steel front bash plate that’s double the size of a standard Ranger. The bash plate along with the engine and transfer case covers help protect key components such as the radiator, steering rack, engine sump, and front differential.

For the first time, the Ranger Raptor gets an advanced permanent four-wheel drive system with an all-new electronically-controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case. It also gets front and rear locking differentials which can be operated on-the-go from the infotainment screen.

Additionally, the Raptor is also equipped with Trail Control which is essentially a cruise control feature for off-roading. The system operates up to speeds of 32 km/h, managing acceleration and braking while the driver is only required to steer the car.

As for dimensions, the Raptor measures 5,381 mm in length, 2,028 mm in width, 1,922 mm in height with a 3,270 mm wheelbase, and 272 mm ground clearance. For off-roading, it has a 32-degree approach angle, and up to a 27-degree departure angle. The Raptor’s wading depth is up to 800 mm while kerb weight is 2,430 kilograms. The front end is now fitted with Matrix LED headlamps with C-clamp LED daytime running lights.

The Matrix headlamps feature predictive curve lights, glare-free high beams, and auto dynamic levelling to improve forward visibility without glaring at the oncoming traffic. It can even adjust the intensity of the beam depending on the speed of the vehicle.

The air vents by the front fenders and front hood are actually functional. The Ranger Raptor is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 285/70 R17 BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tyres. Both side mirrors are fitted with cameras and puddle lamps, while the new taillamps feature an integrated blindspot radar. Unlike before, the new Raptor prominently shows off its dual exhaust tips while the cargo bed comes with a 12V socket.

What may not be obvious is the third brake light which is now positioned on the tailgate instead of being mounted above the rear windscreen before. Unlike the previous Raptor, the tailgate also features Ranger indentations. In terms of colour options, the Ranger Raptor can be had in the new Code Orange, in addition to Absolute Black, Arctic White, Blue Lightning, and Conquer Grey.

If you’re not tired of reading about the Ranger Raptor yet, there’s a myriad of toys to further explore inside the car. For starters, you get a pair of F22 fighter jet-inspired bucket seats with splashes of the Raptor’s signature Code Orange.

The driver seat is an 11-way powered adjustable unit, but the front passenger will have to make do with manual adjustments. Lumbar support is standard. Aside from the magnesium paddle shifters, the steering wheel also comes with buttons to adjust the suspension, exhaust, and steering wheel. There’s even an ‘R’ button that serves as an individual mode. Up ahead is a high-resolution 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster while to the side is a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4A system.

Standard features include a wireless charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, 360-degree surround view monitor, ambient lighting, four USB ports (2x USB-A, 2x USB-C), and the most noteworthy of all, an eight-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Unlike before, the Ranger Raptor now comes with dashboard storage and a new door lever mechanism.

A new e-shifter and electric parking brake free up extra storage space on the centre console but that’s not all. The e-shifter also works hand-in-hand with the auto-parking feature where all the driver needs to do is hold on to the auto-park button and the Raptor will steer, accelerate, reverse and brake on its own. Above the front passengers is an overhead panel with six auxiliary switches for off-road lighting, air compressors and other accessories. Each switch can be hooked up to power a different electronic.

Safety features include seven airbags including curtain and driver knee airbag, pre-collision assist, evasive steer assist, reverse brake assist, a blindspot monitor with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping system with road edge detection, lane centering, adaptive cruise control with stop-go, and active park assist.