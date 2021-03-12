In Cars, Ford, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 12 March 2021 9:54 am / 0 comments

Sime Darby Auto Connexion recently introduced the Ford Ranger Raptor X Special Edition, featuring some aesthetic and equipment updates that are not present on the regular Raptor. It’s priced at RM216,888, making it cost just RM6,000more than the standard model. Included in the price is a five-year/160,000-km factory warranty.

Unique to the Raptor X Special Edition are four main things – its True Red paint with Raptor X decals, a 360-degree multi-view camera system, a dual-channel Kenwood dashcam with polariser and WiFi functionality, plus a brand new set of Raptor X floor mats.

Besides that, no other changes have been made, so the off-road-ready pick-up truck continues to soldier on with the 2.0 litre four-cylinder bi-turbo engine, developing 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque. A 10-speed Getrag automatic gearbox with paddle shifters is standard, too.

The Raptor X SE is based on the 2020 update for the high-performance Ranger, which arrived here in April last year. The model year update introduced new features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist, LED headlights with new square projectors, front parking sensors, a front passenger seat belt reminder as well as a USB port near the rear-view mirror.

GALLERY: Ford Ranger Raptor X Special Edition