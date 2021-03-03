In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 March 2021 12:54 pm / 2 comments

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has introduced the Ford Ranger Raptor X Special Edition, which comes dressed in a unique True Red exterior finish. Aside from the distinct colour, the variant – which is a Malaysian exclusive – comes fitted with a Raptor X lightning bolt decal on the rear sides.

Inside, a special edition carpet mat identifies the variant, but there are also other bits unique to it compared to the standard Raptor. It comes with a 360-degree camera, which provides real-time, full coverage of the area surrounding the vehicle, as well as a dual-channel Kenwood digital video recorder (DVR).

The unit comes with a built-in polarised filter and offers a range of functions, including quad high-definition (HD) recording, wide-angle viewing and night view recording. Via a mobile app, the camera can be connected to a mobile phone for viewing recorded videos.

No mechanical changes to the 2.0 litre biturbo diesel four-cylinder engine, and so that continues to offer 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed Getrag 10R80 automatic gearbox.

The 2020 update for the variant, which arrived here in April last year, introduced new features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist, LED headlights with new square projectors, front parking sensors, a front passenger seat belt reminder as well as a USB port near the rear-view mirror.

The Ranger Raptor X is priced at RM216,888 (on-the-road, without insurance), and now comes with a five-year/160,000-km manufacturer’s warranty, which was introduced for the entire Ranger line-up in February. This makes the special edition RM6,000 more than the standard Raptor, which had its price increased to RM210,888 for the 2021 model year.