In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 February 2021 11:21 am / 0 comments

Ford distributor Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC) has announced a new five-year/160,000-km warranty for the Ranger line-up in Malaysia. This is applicable to all 2021 model year Rangers onwards and is an improvement over the three-year/100,000-km warranty offered previously.

“We understand that for our Ranger customers, their vehicles are not just point-to-point modes of transportation. They are an extension of their lifestyle – for work and play besides daily commutes for families and loved ones. With the new 5-year manufacturer’s warranty for our Ranger line-up, we aim to provide added value to customers as they go about their life’s adventures,” said Turse Zuhair, head of sales at SDAC.

PremiumCARE – click to enlarge

Existing Ranger owners who are on the previous three-year/100,000-km warranty will be able to increase their coverage by a further two years/60,000 km by purchasing one of two extended warranty plans.

The first and more comprehensive option is the PremiumCARE plan, which provides coverage on over 1,000 components for RM5,000, including rental vehicle benefits of up to 10 days. The other plan is PowertrainCARE that goes for RM3,500, but only covers the engine, transmission and drivetrain.

PowertrainCARE – click to enlarge

All covered repairs are performed at authorised service centres by certified technicians using genuine Ford parts. If you plan to sell your car within the coverage period, the extended warranty plan is transferable to the next owner.

Referring to SDAC’s official website, both plans are also available for the Ranger-based Everest SUV, with the PremiumCARE plan costing RM5,800, while the PowertrainCARE plan is RM3,800.