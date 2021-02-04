In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 February 2021 10:12 am / 2 comments

Earlier this week, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion announced a new five-year/160,000-km warranty for the Ford Ranger line-up in Malaysia. This is applicable to all 2021 model year Rangers onwards, and is an improvement over the three-year/100,000-km warranty offered previously.

What was not highlighted was that pricing for the 2021 model year Ranger lineup has been revised, effective February 1. A quick check of the Ford website has revealed price revisions for 2021 model year vehicles, with a RM1.5k to 2k increase to be found, depending on variant.

Some Ranger variants have very recent prices to compare the changes with. Last year, the company introduced 2020 model year versions of the Ranger Raptor, Wildtrak, XLT+ (or XLT Plus) and the FX4.

Announced in April, the updated Raptor was priced at RM208,888, but that price increase also saw the inclusion of additional equipment, including autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist. For the 2021 model year, the price of the Raptor has gone up by RM2,000 to RM210,888, on-the-road without insurance.

As for the Wildtrak, the 2020 update arrived here in August, and was announced at a price of RM150,388. This year, its price has been increased to RM152,388, again OTR without insurance. Meanwhile, the 2020 Ranger XLT+, which was introduced in September at RM129,888, now goes for RM131,888, also up by RM2,000.

There is no listing of the FX4 edition – which went on sale in June as a 2020 MY offering (priced at RM126,888) – to be found on the website, so it looks like the variant, which is based on the XLT automatic and adds on dress-up bits and accessories, has completed its particular run.

Elsewhere, the price of the XLT auto/manual and XL Double Cab and Single Cab versions are now RM1,500 more than they were previously, although it has to be noted that these prices have been around since late-2018, when the 2019 model year line-up was announced.

The prices for the 2021 Ford Ranger model line-up are as follows (bracketed prices for the XLT and XL variants are from October 2018), all on-the-road, without insurance:

Ranger 2.0L Raptor – RM210,888

Ranger 2.0L WildTrak 4×4 – RM152,388

Ranger 2.0L XLT+ – RM131,888

Ranger 2.2L XLT Automatic – RM118,388 (prev, RM116,888)

(prev, RM116,888) Ranger 2.2L XLT Manual – RM111,388 (prev, RM109,888)

(prev, RM109,888) Ranger 2.2L XL Double Cab Automatic – RM105,388 (prev, RM103,888)

(prev, RM103,888) Ranger 2.2L XL Double Cab Manual – RM97,388 (prev, RM95,888)

(prev, RM95,888) Ranger 2.2L XL Single Cab Manual – RM92,388 (prev, RM90,888)

A quick mention that based on the literature and images seen so far, the 2021 Wildtrak and XLT offerings don’t seem to be wearing the reworked grille (which follows that seen on the FX4) announced as part of last November’s update for the truck in Thailand, but this is likely to appear in due course, if it hasn’t already.