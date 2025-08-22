Ford Ranger WildTrak 3.0 V6 Turbo Diesel launched – RM193k Pen. Malaysia, RM199k OTR Sabah & Sarawak

In Cars, Ford, Local News / by Mick Chan / August 22 2025 11:50 am

The Ford Ranger WildTrak 3.0 V6 Turbo Diesel has now been launched in Malaysia, priced at RM192,888 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM198,688 in Sabah and Sarawak, and both prices are on-the-road without insurance.

This joins the current Ford Ranger line-up that is comprised of the XLT, XLT Plus and WildTrak with the 2.0 litre single-turbo and biturbo diesel powertrains, as well as the off-road performance-focused Ranger Raptor 2.0 turbodiesel and 3.0 V6 turbocharged petrol engine.

As the variant name denotes, the key highlight of the latest Ranger in Malaysia is the 3.0 litre single-turbo diesel V6 engine, which outputs 250 PS at 3,250 rpm and 600 Nm at 1,750-2,250 rpm.

Ford Ranger WildTrak 3.0 V6 Turbo Diesel price list and specifications – Click to enlarge

For comparison with the largest turbodiesel powertrains in double-cab pick-up trucks currently on sale in Malaysia, the Ranger WildTrak 3.0 V6 Turbo Diesel has 60 PS and 150 Nm more than the Isuzu D-Max 3.0L which outputs 190 PS and 450Nm, while having 26 PS/50 Nm more than the 2.8L Toyota Hilux GR Sport with 224 PS/550 Nm. Compared to the most powerful four-cylinder turbodiesel in the Ranger line-up, this is 40 PS and 100 Nm more powerful than its rangemates’ 210 PS/500 Nm unit.

Drive goes to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission with an electronically locking rear differential, and six drive modes are offered – Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Sand, with four driveline modes – 2H, 4H, 4L, and 4A which is new to the WildTrak trim level with the 3.0L powertrain. The Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel gets the E-Shifter transmission selector that is also found in the Ranger Platinum, Stormtrak, and both Raptor variants.

Cargo payload rating for the Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel continues to be one tonne, with a 3.5-tonne tow rating. Suspension for the Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel continues to be double wishbones in front and leaf springs at the rear, while braking is by ventilated disc brakes in front with solid discs at the rear. Wheels are 20-inch two-tone alloy units, shod in 255/55R20 tyres.

Infotainment in the Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel comes courtesy of a 12-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a total of five USB ports throughout the cabin (two USB-C and two USB-A, plus one for dashcam) as well as a wireless device charger, along with AC 230-volt/400-watt socket in the second row and in the cargo bed. Driver instrumentation is by an eight-inch TFT multi-information display.

Active safety and assistance features in the Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel include the blind spot information system, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centring, rear cross-traffic alert, and post-collision braking. Interior upholstery is black leather with orange contrast stitching for the Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel, with an eight-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seat.

Exterior colours for the Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel are Luxe Yellow, Meteor Grey Absolute Black and Arctic White. For a limited time from launch, the Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel is offered with a complimentary two-year extended service package.

Ford Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel in Malaysia – official images

2025 Ford Ranger Malaysia brochure

GALLERY: Ford Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 turbodiesel, Thailand-market

