2025 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0TD V6 in Malaysia soon?

In Cars, Ford, Local News / by Mick Chan / August 13 2025 1:37 pm

A page on the Ford Malaysia website has displayed a teaser of sorts, suggesting the Malaysian arrival of a new Ford Ranger variant, based on the headlamp DRL that is depicted, while a countdown timer on the site indicates its unveiling later this month.

Bringing the phrase “Power Redefined”, this suggests a version of the popular pickup truck that is to be more potent than what is already offered on the market. One likely candidate is the Ranger Wildtrak V6, the variant of the dual-cab pick-up truck specified with a 3.0 litre turbodiesel V6 producing 250 PS at 3,250 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 2,250 rpm.

Driveline consists of a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system with active centre differential and locking rear differential, and six driving modes are offered – Normal, Eco (rear-wheel-drive), Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Sand.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0L V6 turbodiesel at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show

Regionally, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak V6 was shown at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, and this was priced 1,519,000 baht (RM197,118) in Thailand.

For the Thailand market, Exterior kit on the Ranger Wiltrak V6 includes adaptive matrix LED headlamps with automatic high beam, LED tail lamps and fog lamps, side steps, a sports bar and roof rails, cargo tray with 12-volt and 230-volt power sockets, lift-assist tailgate, V6 badging on the side vents, and 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels on 255/65 tyres.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0L V6 turbodiesel at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show

Inside, the driver and front passenger get eight-way electrically adjustable seats in synthetic leather upholstery, automatic dual-zone air-conditioning for the front row and air-conditioning for the second row, and a 12.4-inch TFT digital instrument display.

Elsewhere, the 3.0L V6 turbodiesel powerplant also serves in the Ranger Platinum for the Australian market, as well as the contemporary Everest seven-seater SUV.

Currently, diesel units for the Ranger in Malaysia are comprised of the 2.0L EcoBlue four-cylinder turbodiesel in single-turbo or bi-turbo versions, rated to produce 170 PS/405 Nm and 210 PS/500 Nm respectively, the latter also powering the diesel variant of the Ranger Raptor.

GALLERY: Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0L V6 turbodiesel at 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.