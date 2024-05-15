SDAC to launch limited-edition Ford Ranger on May 30 in Malaysia – free windbreaker upon vehicle delivery

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 15 2024 3:23 pm

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has announced it will launch a limited-edition Ford Ranger soon, which will be open for booking on May 30, 2024. The public can get up close and test drive the new model as it will also be showcased at the Luxe area of 1 Utama from May 30 to June 2.

The company isn’t providing much in the way of details beyond merely stating the limited-edition Ranger was “designed to elevate the outdoor experience.” We do get a few video teasers on the company’s socials that suggest some rugged enhancements for the pick-up truck.

In a release, it added that bookings can only be done online, and those who secured a unit will receive a complimentary limited-edition Ranger windbreaker upon vehicle delivery. In addition to the special Ranger, attendees can also try out the regular Ranger as well as the Everest at the event set to take place at the end of the month.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.