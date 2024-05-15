SDAC to launch limited-edition Ford Ranger on May 30 in Malaysia – free windbreaker upon vehicle delivery

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local News / By /

SDAC to launch limited-edition Ford Ranger on May 30 in Malaysia – free windbreaker upon vehicle delivery

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has announced it will launch a limited-edition Ford Ranger soon, which will be open for booking on May 30, 2024. The public can get up close and test drive the new model as it will also be showcased at the Luxe area of 1 Utama from May 30 to June 2.

The company isn’t providing much in the way of details beyond merely stating the limited-edition Ranger was “designed to elevate the outdoor experience.” We do get a few video teasers on the company’s socials that suggest some rugged enhancements for the pick-up truck.

In a release, it added that bookings can only be done online, and those who secured a unit will receive a complimentary limited-edition Ranger windbreaker upon vehicle delivery. In addition to the special Ranger, attendees can also try out the regular Ranger as well as the Everest at the event set to take place at the end of the month.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Learn more:

Ford Ranger 2024
Ford Ranger Raptor 2024
Ford Mustang 2024
Ford Everest 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 