2 December 2022

The Ford Ranger gains a new variant for Australia called the Platinum, where pricing starts from A$76,990 (RM230,467). In terms of Ranger hierarchy, the Platinum is positioned above the Wildtrak but below the Ranger Raptor, which makes the Platinum priced nearly A$10k (RM29,893) less than the Range Raptor, according to Car Expert.

The Platinum variant of the Ranger gets the 3.0 litre turbodiesel V6 engine as its sole powertrain choice, which produce 250 PS and 600 Nm of torque. Transmission is by a 10-speed automatic gearbox, sending drive through an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system.

Identifying the Platinum variant on its exterior is a unique grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, ‘Platinum’ badging, matrix LED headlamps, a tailgate with damper struts, and the Flexible Rack System which consists of folding roof racks and a sliding load rack, plus a powered roller shutter for the cargo tray.

Inside, the heated and ventilated front seats get quilted leather upholstery and are 10-way power adjustable with memory for the driver’s seat, and the cabin also receives a heated steering wheel and 12.4-inch instrument panel.

Also standard on the Platinum in addition to the kit list for the Wildtrak includes a Bang & Olufsen audio system, an auxiliary switch bank, ‘Platinum’ badging on the front seats, mats and upper glovebox, accent stitching, and premium floor mats.

In Malaysia, the Ford Ranger line-up is comprised of the XL, XLT, XLT Plus and Wildtrak which were offered from launch in July this year from RM109k, while the range-topping Ranger Raptor arrived in October, priced at RM260k.

At the other end of the Ranger spectrum, the Ranger XL single-cab went on sale last month at RM99k as the XL 4X4 Single Cab Manual, packing the 2.0 litre single-turbodiesel that produces 170 PS and 405 Nm, driving all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.