In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Mick Chan / 1 November 2022 5:47 pm / 3 comments

The Ford Ranger XL single-cab pick-up truck is now on sale in Malaysia, joining the dual-cab XL, XLT, XLT Plus and Wildtrak variants which were launched in July this year; the performance flagship Ranger Raptor was launched locally last month. The workhorse variant of the latest Ranger is priced at RM98,888 on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia (RM104,388 OTR without insurance in East Malaysia).

This comes in a single variant, the XL 4X4 Single Cab Manual, which, as its name indicates, comes equipped with the 2.0 litre single-turbodiesel producing 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 2,500 rpm. Transmission is via a six-speed manual gearbox, sending drive to all four wheels.

Aimed at customers with more cargo-intensive application, the key feature of the Ranger XL 4X4 Single Cab Manual is its larger cargo bed, which is touted as the largest cargo bed in a pick-up truck in the Malaysian market, according to Ford.

This measures 2,332 mm long, 1,420 mm wide and 540 mm tall; in addition to carrying more cargo, the single-cab configuration can also accommodate bulkier items such as sheets of building plywood or a full-size pallet, says Ford; the cargo bed also includes six tie-down hooks on steel tube rails, while its tailgate doubles as workbench, with and integrated ruler and clamp pockets.

Trim for the XL 4X4 Single Cab Manual consists of 16-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured front bumper, black front grille and rear bumper, halogen headlamps, rear fog lamps, a front recovery hook, daytime running lights and an LED tailgate-mounted stop lamp.

Despite its workhorse brief, the XL 4X4 Single Cab Manual variant of the Ranger packs up-to-date infotainment and smartphone pairing compatibility, where its cabin features a 10.1-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen display with the voice activated SYNC 4A system, joined by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets digital instrumentation, too, replacing the analogue set of the previous single-cab model.

For exterior colours, the latest single-cab Ranger for Malaysia can be had in Absolute Black, Aluminium Metallic, Arctic White and Meteor Grey. The 2023 Ford Ranger XL 4X4 Single Cab Manual is covered by a five-year, 160,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, and customers may also choose an extended warranty to cover the vehicle for up to seven years.

There is also the option of an extended service package for scheduled servicing for up to five years, which customers can pay for upfront and lock in the service costs at present and build the payments into the vehicle loan to mitigate to effects of rising costs.