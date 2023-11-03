Ford Ranger Platinum launched in Malaysia – 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel, flexible rack system; RM183,888 OTR

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / November 3 2023 11:42 am

Sime Darby Auto Connexion has launched the Ford Ranger Platinum in Malaysia today, bringing a new variant to the pick-up truck’s line-up, priced at RM183,888 on-the-road without insurance.

The new variant of the double-cab pick-up truck features the 2.0 litre Bi-Turbo diesel powertrain that is a mainstay of the current Ranger line-up, which produces 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm from 1750 – 2,000 rpm, channelled to an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system and a 10-speed automatic gearbox. For comparison, the similarly powered Ranger Wildtrak is priced from RM168,888.

New additions to the Ranger specification via the Platinum variant include 20-inch alloy wheels on 255/55R20 tyres, matrix LED headlamps, a new grille, power roller shutter for the cargo bay and a flexible rack system with swing-in-place roof rails.

Inside, the Ranger Platinum gains quilted leather trim, heated and ventilated, 10-way power-adjustable front seats (a first in the Ranger line-up) with three memory settings, along with the 12.4-inch digital instrument display and a 12-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display supporting wireless Apply CarPlay and Android Auto, and audio is by a Bang & Olufsen system. Added to the driver assistance suite is Active Park Assist 2.0.

The cabin also features ambient lighting, ‘Platinum’ branding on the front seats and glove box, as well as accent stitching and decorative finishing.

Driver assistance systems as standard on the Ranger Platinum include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centring, lane change warning and aid, blind spot detection system, rear cross traffic alert, post-collision/secondary collision brake, evasive steer assist, and the aforementioned Active Park Assist 2.0. Also standard are ABS, stability control, traction control and EBD.

Also on are AEB with pedestrian protection, forward collision warning, reverse brake assist, trailer assist/sway assist, rollover mitigation, hill launch assist, hill descent control and brake assist. Passive safety kit includes seven airbags, driver and front passenger seat belt reminders, and ISOFIX mounts for the two outer rear seats.

Unique to the Ranger Platinum is the Equinox Bronze exterior paint colour, which joins Meteor Grey and Absolute Black in the exterior paint selection. In Malaysia, the Ford Ranger Platinum is sold with a five-year, 160,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, with the option to be extended to six or seven years or up to an additional 40,000 km with the Premium Care extended warranty packages ranging from RM2,300 to RM6,900.

Sime Darby Auto Connexion also offers the optional Extended Service Plan for the Ranger Platinum, ranging from the Basic ESP 2 for an added two years or 40,000 km for RM2,982, up to the Comprehensive ESP 5 for an added RM10,364.

