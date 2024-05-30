2024 Ford Ranger StormTrak launched in Malaysia – sportier than WildTrak, 200-unit LE, RM181,888 OTR

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 30 2024 12:39 pm

Sime Darby AutoConneXion (SDAC) has officially introduced the Ford Ranger StormTrak, which slots in between the Ranger WildTrak and Platinum. The new variant – which is a 200-unit limited edition release – adds a fair bit of sport to the pick-up’s presentation compared to the WildTrak, and it also builds on the kit list as well, incorporating some elements seen on the Platinum.

No changes to the powertrain and drivetrain, with the StormTrak featuring the bi-turbo version of the 2.0 litre EcoBlue turbodiesel, offering 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,750 to 2,000 rpm. The mill is paired to a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission, with power sent to either the rear wheels (2WD) or all corners via a part-time 4×4 system with an electronic shift-on-the-fly system.

Exterior-wise, the front of the StormTrak features a gloss black grille, with the Ranger name spelt out in black lettering on the front of the bonnet. The front bumper also gets a gloss black element, along with a Race Red accent strip running along the lower half of it. Also new are three-point LED lights on the grille wing, sandwiched by the C-shaped LED daytime running lights.

Elsewhere, you’ll find wheel arches and side mirror caps in gloss black, and the colour also makes its way on to the wheels, where it is called Asphalt Black – the 20-inch alloys (wrapped with 255/55 profile tyres) also get a Race Red accent on one of its spokes.

To further denote the variant visually, StormTrak emblems in red can be found on the lower part of the front doors as well as the tailgate, with line decals adding to the look. Also finding its way on is a flexible sports bar, which can slide to the rear from its usual position, and an adjustable roof rack, along with zone lighting – to brighten the vehicle’s surroundings – and cargo lighting.

Inside, the cabin continues the theme with red stitching on the dashboard and seats, with the front units featuring a StormTrak logo and Miko suede inserts on its upholstery, However, unlike Thailand, where the variant is also sold, the Malaysian StormTrak comes with an 8.0-inch digital instrument panel instead of a 12.4-inch unit as found on the Thai-market version.

Click to enlarge.

The StormTrak however gets the e-shifter seen on the Platinum, and also comes with fully automatic Active Park Assist 2.0. As for exterior colours, three are available for the variant, these being Arctic White, Meteor Grey and Absolute Black.

Finally, pricing. The Ford Ranger Stormtrak is priced at RM181,888, on-the-road without insurance, in Peninsular Malaysia, which makes it RM11,000 more than the Ranger WildTrak (RM170,888) and RM5,000 cheaper than the Ranger Platinum (RM186,888). As for Sabah and Sarawak, it is priced at RM188,288.

GALLERT: Ford Ranger StormTrak brochure

