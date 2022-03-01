In Cars, Ford, International News / By Anthony Lim / 1 March 2022 3:15 pm / 1 comment

A week after introducing its second-generation Raptor pick-up, Ford has unveiled its all-new Everest. When it eventually goes on sale later this year, the third-gen SUV – which will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X in the ASEAN region and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in Australia – will be available in three grades, these being Sport, Titanium+ and a new flagship trim called Platinum, with a range of different variants and models based on these.

As revealed in a teaser earlier this month, the new seven-seater features Maverick-style C-clamp headlamps like on the Raptor, but with grille styled along the lines of the standard Ranger. The front end also has a mix of horizontal and vertical elements, keeping in line to the bold and rugged exterior styling. The sides feature a strong shoulder line, and a wider track results in a more dramatic swell over the wheels, further enhancing the SUV’s presence.

The matrix LED headlights from the Ranger makes its way on, with features such as auto dynamic levelling and speed-dependent lighting, which adjusts the intensity of the beam in front of the vehicle depending on the vehicle’s speed, part of the repertoire.

Four engines will be available for the SUV at point of launch, three of them being diesels. The oil burners are led by a 3.0 litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 diesel, which is also found on the new Raptor. Ford didn’t reveal the output numbers for the unit on the Everest during its presentation to the media ahead of the reveal, but the European Raptor’s 288 PS and 491 Nm provide a decent ballpark figure of what to expect.

The other two diesel units are the familiar Single-Turbo and the Bi-Turbo 2.0 inline four-cylinder diesels powering the existing Ranger line-up, while the sole petrol mill is a 2.3L EcoBoost – the latter will be available for the Everest in select markets from 2023. As for partnering transmissions, the SUV will feature either a six-speed automatic or Ford’s 10R80 10-speed SelectShift automatic.

Ford says the wheelbase has been extended on the new Everest, and a 50 mm increase in the track helps deliver a more controlled ride on-road, while tweaks to damper settings offer better control to the Everest’s ride, both on- and off-road.

As with the Ranger, buyers will have two 4WD systems to choose from, a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, also known as a part-time 4WD system, as well as an advanced, permanent four-wheel drive system that uses an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electro-mechanical transfer case (EMTC) with selectable drive modes. Additionally, the Everest will be available with two-wheel drive for some markets.

Novelties include a dedicated off-road screen, which at the touch of a button provides the driver with a view of their driveline and diff-lock indicators, steering angle and guides as well as vehicle roll and pitch angles. A front camera provides a view of the terrain ahead, with predictive overlay guidelines designed to help the driver negotiate obstacles.

Despite its SUV leanings, technical ability remains high – the Everest continues to have a water wading ability up to 800 mm, and a maximum braked trailer towing capability of up to 3,500 kg. For the latter, a dedicated tow/haul drive mode has been tuned to optimise gear shift timing to maintain the best power delivery and engine braking when carrying loads, either in a trailer or in the cargo area.

Elsewhere, new integrated or stand-off roof rails allow the Everest to support static loads of up to 350 kg and dynamic loads of up to 100 kg on the roof, allowing the SUV to carry bikes, canoes, cargo pod or a roof-top tent.

Inside, new levels of plush are to be found. Ford says that plenty of thought has been put into the function and feel of the interior, with inspiration taken from modern homes and by introducing improved materials and premium finishes as well as ambient lighting to the cabin. Attention has also been paid to making the interior quieter than before.

In addition to a more refined and comfortable interior, the Everest also gets a high level of digitalisation, with proceedings led by a large, high-resolution portrait central touchscreen, which is available in 10.1- or 12-inch sizes The instrument clusters are also digital, in eight- or 12.4-inch sizes, depending on model and trim.

A SYNC 4A system provides connectivity for all matters of communications, entertainment and information, and higher specification models will be equipped with integrated wireless charging, a new leather-trimmed e-Shifter and an electric parking brake, among other things. The options list also includes heated and ventilated 10-way driver and eight-way power adjustable memory function seats.

Speaking of seats, the second-row slides with a 60:40 split seatback, and the 50:50 split third row in the seven-seater configuration can be folded at the touch of a button on higher specification models. The automaker says that access to the third-row seats is much easier thanks to second-row seats that slide further forward than before, and both the second- and third-row seats have been designed to fold flat. There is more storage area for occupants, and power outlets in all three rows allow device charging for all on board.

As for safety, the list is led by a new far-side airbag, which is positioned between the driver and front passenger to provide additional protection for front occupants in the event of a side impact. This, along with dual knee airbags, brings the number of airbags on the SUV up to nine, including front driver and passenger, dual seat-side thorax airbags and dual side curtain airbags, which cover all three rows.

In terms of driving assistance tech, new to the SUV is an adaptive cruise control system, available in three versions, depending on market and model. The first is ACC with stop and go, the second with lane centering added on, and the third a system that adds speed sign recognition to automatically adjust the speed of the vehicle to the posted speed limit.

Other driver assist items include a lane-keeping system with road-edge detection as well as evasive steer assist, which uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to manoeuvre around a vehicle if a mishap is imminent.

Additionally, the pre-collision assist now comes with intersection functionality, which can automatically apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate the effects of accidents if the driver is turning across the path of oncoming traffic and the system determines a crash is about to happen.

The company said that pricing of the new Everest, which will be assembled at the Auto Alliance plant in Rayong, Thailand, will be announced closer to its market launch.