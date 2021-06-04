In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 4 June 2021 12:47 pm / 0 comments

As indicated by its name, the Toyota Land Cruiser turns 70 this year, and Toyota has released an anniversary edition of the Land Cruiser Prado to commemorate the occasion. A junior sibling to the full-sized Land Cruiser that will be succeded by an all-new model soon, the Land Cruiser Prado in this 70th Anniversary edition is based on the top L trim package.

Visually, the 70th Anniversary Limited Edition of the Prado is distinguished by black-painted front grille uprights, headlight trim and foglamp surround, roof rails, door mirrors and tailgate trim. The 18-inch wheels are also finished in black paint, and shod in tyres measuring 265/60. Optionally available are 19-inch wheels finished in dark grey metallic paint, shod in 265/55 tyres.

Powertrain for this 70th Anniversary Limited Edition includes a choice of both the 2.8 litre turbodiesel, which produces 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque in the regular series Land Cruiser Prado, and the 2.7 litre petrol that produces 161 hp and 246 Nm of torque. This limited edition variant can be specified in five- and seven-seater configurations.

Inside, this anniversary edition of the Prado is treated to full genuine leather upholstery in Saddle Tongue light brown, which is applied to the seats, front centre sliding armrest, side pads on the centre console and interior door cards, while the passenger side of the dashboard receives trim painted in silver.

Also additionally available as cost options are the 70th Anniversary emblem, and 70th Anniversary embossed floor mats to replace the standard items. These are genuine products “handled by Toyota Motor Corporation,” and the optional floor mats retain the same durability and fire-retardant properties as the standard items, says Toyota.

Standard safety kit is the same for the 70th Anniversary Edition Prado as on the regular-series Prado; this includes the Toyota Safety Sense suite of equipment comprised of autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection (day and night), cyclist detection (daytime), facilitated by millimetre-wave radar and a monocular camera.

Further active safety systems include preceding vehicle alert, lane departure alert with yaw assist, automatic high beam, radar assisted cruise control, road sign assist, parking sonar, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, along with multi-terrain ABS and EBD.

The 2.7 litre petrol version gets VSC stability and traction control, hill start assist and an electronically controlled centre differential lock, while the 2.8 litre diesel version additionally gets active traction control and a hydro brake booster.

Available in Japan in five colours – White Pearl Crystal, Black, Attitude Black Mica, Red Mica, and Avante-Garde Bronze, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition starts from 4.29 million yen (RM160,621) for the 2.7 litre petrol five-seater, ranging up to 5.118 million yen (RM191,622) for the 2.8 litre turbodiesel seven-seater.