25 August 2020

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has been given an update in Australia, which sees the addition of more power and a revised list of equipment for the large SUV. For model year 2021, the variant line-up remains the same as before, starting with the GX, followed by the GXL, VX and the range-topping Kakadu.

All four variants are powered by an upgraded 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that now makes 204 PS (201 hp) at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. If those numbers seem familiar, they are the same as what you get in the facelifted Hilux pick-up truck, which is set to be launched in Malaysia.

The new mill benefits from a new ball-bearing turbocharger with a larger turbine and impeller, along with optimised pistons and piston rings. There’s also changes to the cylinder block and head, a higher fuel-injection flow rate, an updated exhaust manifold and improved cooling.

A six-speed automatic transmission is the only pairing for the 1GD-FTV, as the previous six-speed manual option has been dropped for MY2020. Despite the increased outputs, combined fuel economy has been marginally improved to 7.9 l/100 km compared to the previous 8.0 l/100 km, while CO2 emissions is down to 209 g/km.

You’ll still get 4WD as standard on all variants, along with Variable Flow Control (VFC) hydraulic steering and a diesel particulate filter. The fuel capacity remains unchanged too at 150 litres, split between an 87-litre main tank and 63-litre sub tank, plus a towing capacity of 3,000 kg.

In terms of equipment updates, Toyota Safety Sense has been made available on all variants – previously limited to automatic variants – with the pre-collision system now able to detect cyclists and pedestrians during the day – the latter also works at night.

Meanwhile, the lane departure system offers steering assistance by applying the brakes to one side of the vehicle to help prevent the vehicle from drifting unintentionally into another lane. A new road sign assist feature also works with the vehicle’s active cruise control function to advise on speed limit changes. The rest of the safety suite includes seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, a reverse camera and Trailer Sway Control (TSC).

On all variants, rain-sensing wipers and a larger nine-inch touchscreen head unit have been added, the latter is compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and myToyota. Standard features on the GX includes 17-inch alloy wheels, satellite navigation, keyless entry and engine start, manual air-conditioning and optional third-row seating.

The GXL gets the third row as standard, along with side steps, roof rails, a three-zone climate control system, bi-LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED daytime running lights and rear parking sensors. With an option pack, further items can be added like leather-trimmed, powered front seats with ventilation and heating functions, along with second-row heated seats.

Moving up to the VX, you get all the items that come with the optioned GXL, plus 18-inch alloys, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, DAB digital radio, automatic headlamps, an around-view monitor, while the safety kit gains a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

At the very top is the Kakadu, which adds on paddle shifters, adaptive variable suspension, a sunroof, rear air suspension, a rear-seat entertainment system, crawl control and multi-terrain off-road aids. The Kakadu and VX come with carpet mats, while the GX and GXL make do with rubber mats instead.

Pricing-wise, the GX starts at AUD59,840 (RM178,886), with the optional third row costing an additional AUD2,550 (RM7,620). The GXL goes for AUD66,540 (RM198,878), but the fancier seats are an AUD3,470 (RM10,370) option.

A huge price jump lands you the VX at AUD76,380 (RM228,295), while the Kakadu is even more costly at AUD87,030 (RM260,127). Should you want certain colours from the 10 options available, it will be another AUD600 (RM1,793), but if you want the spare tyre placed where the sub tank is located, it’ll come at no monetary cost, but you do lose the 63 litres of fuel capacity that it offers.