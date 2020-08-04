In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 4 August 2020 10:14 am / 8 comments

After announcing the start of order taking for the 2020 Toyota Hilux facelift recently, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has now released more preliminary information of the refreshed pick-up truck on its official website.

We’ll start with the most important thing, pricing. As mentioned previously, the new Hilux will be offered in five variants, starting with the workhorse Single Cab 2.4 MT 4×4 at RM93,880. This is the only single cab option available, with all others after it coming with a double cab.

The first of the double cabs is the new 2.4E AT 4×4 at RM109,880, which is followed by the 2.4G MT 4×4 at RM112,880 and 2.4V AT 4×4 (an upgrade from the outgoing 2.4 L-Edition) at RM134,880. At the very top of the range is the 2.8 Rogue AT 4×4 that goes for RM148,880 and replaces the outgoing 2.8 Black Edition.

It’s also important to note that UMWT is offering customers an early bird price of RM144,880 for the 2.8 Rogue (pictured here) for sales made this year, which is RM4,000 less than mentioned just earlier. The previous Hilux line-up consisted of six variants, with pricing ranging from RM90,000 to RM139,888.

Click to enlarge

Keep in mind that these prices given by UMWT are estimates for now, as final pricing will only be released when the pick-up truck is officially launched. Furthermore, the prices are on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of SST (pick-up trucks are not eligible for sales tax cuts) as well as a five-year/unlimited-mileage factory warranty.

As you can see, only the range-topping 2.8 Rogue gets the larger-displacement 1G-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which has been improved to now deliver 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. This represents an improvement of 27 PS and 50 Nm from before.

Changes to the engine include the use of a newly developed heavy-duty turbocharger, along with a two-stage oil pump that can optimally switch the oil pressure and a water-cooled double-pipe type pre-EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) cooler to optimise EGR gas temperatures.

All Hilux models, with the exception of the Single Cab variant, will also come with a variable flow control (VFC) system for the power-assisted rack and pinion steering to provide appropriate steering feel depending on the driving speed. The system is also said to be less demanding on the power steering pump for improved fuel economy.

Other mechanical revisions include an automatic limited-slip differential to ensure optimum traction when one of the rear wheels start to spin by using the traction control system to control braking and engine output. The system operates only when in the High range and in 2WD at speeds up to 50 km/h.

For variants with the “2.4” designation, it is likely the smaller-displacement 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre unit will be carried over, and should still deliver 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm. The Single Cab 2.4 MT 4×4 and Double Cab 2.4G MT 4×4 will come with a six-speed manual, while the rest of the line-up gets a six-speed automatic instead – four-wheel drive is standard across the board.

In terms of kit, mentioned items include bi-LED headlamps with LED fog lamps, an Optitron instrument cluster with an updated multi-info display, door trim illumination. UMWT also mentioned during its previous announcement that the 2.8 Rogue will come with a bonnet moulding and skid plate, while variants below it come with new designs for their 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Hilux will also come with a touchscreen head unit that has support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a Vehicle Telematics System (VTS). The latter is something already found in the current Corolla, and allows owners to check their vehicle’s real-time location via a mobile app and subscription.

A more significant update for the Hilux is the addition of the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of safety and driver assistance systems. The suite consists of three systems, namely Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Yaw Assist (assistance by applying a small braking force for a short time to help the driver keep the vehicle in its lane).

The suite is already available in other markets like Australia, even with the previous facelift, but is making its debut in the Hilux here in Malaysia with the latest refresh. With it, the Hilux joins a small list of pick-up trucks in the country that will come with active safety systems, with the Ford Ranger being the only notable mention.

Customers who want more goodies will have access to several accessories that are bundled into three categories: Tech-Up, Style-Up and Ease-Up. The first includes a DVD-AVX head unit for RM2,500, which is available for the 2.4 E AT 4×4 but is standard on all other double cab variants.

Next up is a panoramic view monitor for RM2,600 for the 2.4G MT 4×4 onwards, while a blind spot monitor (RM2,000) as well as front and rear digital video recorders (RM1,100) can be paired with 2.4E AT 4×4 and 2.4G MT 4×4 variants. The aforementioned VTS is available at RM1,950, inclusive of a RM750 subscription fee for three years of service.

Other options, depending on variant) include a sports bar (RM1,555) for all double cab variants, while in the Ease-Up category, you can get a bedliner (RM1,050), security and solar film (RM2,120), a portable tyre pump (RM270), tailgate assist (RM985), side step welcome lights (RM1,000) and a deck light (RM700).

The second facelift for the Hilux brings with it some styling changes, including a larger version of the Tacoma-style, hexagonal-shaped front grille that is flanked by sharper headlamps. Other changes include new L-shaped fog lamp surrounds and redesigned LED taillights with hexagonal-shaped graphics.

UMWT will offer eight colours to choose from for the Hilux: Bronze Mica Metallic (new), Crimson Spark Red Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic, Medium Silver Metallic, Silver Metallic and Super White II – the workhorse Single Cab variant is available only in a Solid White colour.

When launched, the Hilux will have no shortage of rivals, namely the Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Triton and Nissan Navara. With all these options, which pick-up truck would you consider if you were looking to buy one? Share your thoughts in the comments below.