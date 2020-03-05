In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 5 March 2020 5:30 pm / 0 comments

Pick-up truck and 4×4 modification is big business these days, judging by the number of fake Ford Ranger Raptors on our roads and the countless Toyota Fortuners that appear to have the entire Brothers catalogue slapped onto them. At a recent roadshow in Central i-City, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) gave owners and prospective buyers a taste of what’s possible with a Triton VGT AT fitted with various accessories.

The dolled-up truck looks a lot more rugged than stock, coming with large black plastic overfenders and a beefy tubular sports bar with the “Triton” script stamped out of it. Adding to the muscular look is a black front spoiler with a silver lip, incorporating LED daytime running lights, bright red tow hooks and “Xtreamer” script across the middle (no idea what that means).

Elsewhere, you’ll find a bonnet guard, head- and tail light garnishes and appliqués for the door handles and fuel filler door that look a little crass in my book. The whole look is finished off with 16-inch XD Series two-tone alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Grandtrek AT20 tyres.

Otherwise, it’s a standard VGT AT, powered by a 181 PS/430 Nm 2.4 litre MIVEC VGT turbodiesel that is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox and an Easy Select four-wheel drive system. Coming with features such as projector halogen headlights, side steps, a 2-DIN head unit with USB and auxiliary input, two airbags and stability control, it retails at RM105,990 on-the-road without insurance.

So, what do you think – is this giving you any ideas on how to modify your pick-up? You can also check out MMM’s take on a Thai-style sporty low-rider, starring the new Triton Quest.