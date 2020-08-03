In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2020 7:05 pm / 4 comments

After teasing the facelifted 2020 Toyota Hilux just a few days ago, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has now officially announced the start of order taking for the refreshed pick-up truck. Estimated pricing for the new Hilux range starts from RM93,880 onwards, with five variants being offered to customers.

The line-up includes the Single Cab 2.4 MT, Double Cab 2.4 G MT, Double Cab 2.4 E AT (a new addition), Double Cab 2.4 V AT (an upgrade from the 2.4 L-Edition) and the Double Cab 2.8 Rogue AT (replace the Double Cab 2.8 Black Edition).

Models with the “2.8” designation feature an improved version of the 1G-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which is rated at 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. This represents an improvement of 27 PS and 50 Nm from before.

Mechanical changes include the use of a two-stage oil pump that can optimally switch the oil pressure and a water-cooled double-pipe type pre-EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) cooler to optimise EGR gas temperatures.

2020 Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco (Thailand-spec)

All Hilux models, with the exception of the Single Cab variant, will come with a variable flow control (VFC) system for the power-assisted rack and pinion steering to provide appropriate steering wheel depending on the driving speed. The system also places less demand on the power steering pump for improved fuel economy.

An automatic limited-slip differential has also been added to ensure optimum traction when one of the rear wheels start to spin by using the traction control system to control braking and engine output. The system operates only when in the High range and in 2WD at speeds up to 50 km/h.

Meanwhile, the smaller-displacement 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre unit looks to be carried over, and should still serve up 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm. These engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic, along with a choice of two- and four-wheel drive.

However, the biggest and most significant upgrade is in the safety department, as the Hilux will finally get the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of systems in Malaysia – this is already available in other markets like Australia previously. The suite consists of three systems, namely Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Yaw Assist (assistance by applying a small braking force for a short time to help the driver keep the vehicle in its lane).

2020 Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco (Thailand-spec)

The second facelift for the Hilux also brings some styling changes, including a larger version of the Tacoma-style, hexagonal-shaped front grille that is flanked by sharper headlamps. Other changes include new L-shaped fog lamp surrounds and redesigned LED taillights with hexagonal-shaped graphics.

UMWT notes that the range-topping 2.8 Rogue will come with a bonnet moulding and skid plate, while lesser variants receive new designs for their 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, notable changes include a new interior trim design, an updated instrument cluster, illuminated door sills as well as a revised multi-info display.

As mentioned at the start, estimated pricing for the 2020 Hilux starts at RM93,880, with the 2.8 Rogue being given a projected price tag of RM148,880. However, UMWT is offering a special early bird price for the range-topper at RM144,880 (RM4,000 less) for purchases made this year.

The company will provide exact and final pricing of all variants when the Hilux is officially launched, and buyers have eight colours to choose from: Bronze Mica Metallic (new), Crimson Spark Red Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic, Medium Silver Metallic, Silver Metallic and Super White II – the workhorse Single Cab variant is available only in a Solid White colour.

