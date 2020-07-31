In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 31 July 2020 11:54 pm / 0 comments

Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha! How has your holiday been so far? The folks at UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) aren’t letting anyone off this long weekend – the company has released a teaser of a new pick-up truck. No prizes for guessing: this is of course the Toyota Hilux facelift that was revealed globally in June.

The visual shows a truck in the shadows, with a big ‘H’ in the background. The alphabet’s filling changes from city skyscrapers to some canyon scene. The message has to be that the Hilux, like most of its rivals in the one-tonne pick-up truck segment, is suitable for daily urban use as a passenger car substitute, or a rugged off-road machine.

“You know the name. You know the toughness. Everyone’s favourite pick-up truck is getting an upgrade,” the social media blurb reads, inviting interested parties to register. Well, this is the Toyota Hilux so those bullish words aren’t empty boasts.

Unveiled last month, this is actually the second facelift for the Hilux – the outgoing truck was the first refresh. It now boasts a larger version of the Tacoma-style, hexagonal-shaped front grille. The surrounding trim is also thicker, and there are sharper eyes, which feature bi-LED projectors as well as LED indicators and positioning lamps on top variants.

Other changes at the front include L-shaped fog lamp surrounds and a slim centre intake in the lower apron. At the back, we find redesigned LED taillights with hexagonal-shaped graphics. Elsewhere, an electric powered aluminium roll cover for the bed is available. Check out today’s Hilux and the facelift side-by-side here, as well as official accessories in Thailand.

As before, single, extra and double cab bodies will be available. All body types with a 4×4 automatic drivetrain now have the same one-tonne payload and 3.5-tonne towing capability to match the manual variants. On 4×2 automatic diesel variants, payload is 300 kg more at 2.8 tonnes.

It’s a lot more familiar inside, with only a new design for the instrument cluster and the 4.2-inch multi-info display within. An eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support can be specified with a nine-speaker JBL sound system, should the market want it.

In the engine department, the 2.8 litre turbodiesel gets a boost to 204 PS and 500 Nm, a fair bit more than today’s 177 PS/450 Nm. The 1GD-FTV is paired to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, and Toyota claims the Hilux will do 0-100 km/h in 10 seconds, while returning an average fuel consumption of 7.8 litres per 100 km.

Also available are the 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre turbodiesel (150 PS/400 Nm) and 2TR-FE 2.7 litre petrol (166 PS/245 Nm), with the choice of 4×2 or 4×4. Of course, these are up to the respective markets to select. In Thailand, the Hilux Revo can be had in four styles (B-Cab, Prerunner, Z Edition and Rocco) with both 2.4L and 2.8L diesel engines with varying levels of output – the numbers quoted above are the highest tune.

Suspension upgrades – including revised shock absorbers, new bushings and an improved leaf spring design – help to provide a more comfortable ride, particularly over rough roads and with low loads, Toyota claims. The top Hilux Revo Rocco in Thailand (seen above with beefed-up looks) gets a host of active safety features like dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision system and lane departure warning with steering assist – will we get these too?

2020 Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco (Thailand-spec)

2020 Toyota Hilux Revo Prerunner (Thailand-spec)

2020 Toyota Hilux Revo Z-Edition (Thailand-spec)

2020 Toyota Hilux Revo B-Cab (Thailand-spec)