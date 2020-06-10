In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 10 June 2020 10:29 am / 0 comments

Toyota Thailand has released a raft of genuine accessories for the refreshed 2020 Hilux and Fortuner, further boosting their enhanced exterior look. Let’s start with the pick-up truck, which is known as the Hilux Revo in the Land of Smiles.

There are four variants of the Hilux on sale in Thailand, starting with the B-Cab, Z Edition, Prerunner and Rocco. The entry-level B-Cab (single cab) gets the Z Edition kit, comprising a nicer dark chrome grille, chrome fog light housing with LED fog lights, chrome headlight inserts, chrome door handles, and door visors.

Next up is the Hilux Revo Z Edition, which gets all of the above options, plus new lower door trims, fuel tank sticker cover, tailgate lid cover, steel rear bumper, chrome tailgate trim, mud guards, and a wide-angle view for the side mirror to help with blind spots.

As for range-topping Hilux Revo models, they get pretty much the same options as the cheaper variants, but the lower door trims are classier with silver inserts, decorative silver inserts on all four wheel arches, silver-accented front skid plates, door edge protection, built-in reverse sensors for the steel rear bumper (Prerunner and 4×4 models only), 17-inch black six-spoke alloys (4,800 baht or RM656) option, spare tyre cover, tail lights chrome trim, and steel sports bar.

For the cabin, the Prerunner, 4×4 and Rocco models can be upgraded with wood inserts, USB charging port, wireless charging tray for smartphones or compatible devices, blue LED footwell lighting, smart rear view mirror (camera-fed visual which costs 9,000 baht or RM1,230), as well as front- and rear-facing high-definition dashcam.

Next up is the Fortuner. Like the Hilux, it gets the same silver accented skid plate, black or silver fog light surrounds, gloss black Fortuner script on the bonnet, scratch protective films on the door handles and tailgate, lower door trims with TRD stickers, wide-angle side mirrors, as well as chrome inserts for the exhaust and tail lights. Customers can also opt for the handsfree “kick to open” tailgate function for added practicality.

Cabin upgrades are the same as the more expensive Hilux variants, so there’s the same smart rear view mirror, USB charging port, wireless charging tray, and blue LED footwell lighting. All of these accessories can be had as separate items, so customers get to choose what they like and leave the rest out. Thoughts, guys?

