4 June 2020

Along with the Hilux pick-up truck, Toyota has also lifted the lid on the Toyota Fortuner facelift. The big seven-seater is of course based on the ladder frame truck, with an extra splash of luxury and features. Here, we show you the Fortuner from Thailand, which gets a new top spec variant called Legender. Yes, it’s not enough to merely have fortune, but one must strive to be a legend.

The Fortuner looks better even at a glance, thanks to the redesigned grille and bumper combo. The latter now sports huge “side air intakes” with straight ends for a square jaw. The new wavy grille is flanked by new bi-beam LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights underlining them.

The rear LED signatures are also new – it’s now a flowing curve instead of a pair of chopsticks. New 18-inch alloys and this nice Dark Blue Mica shade round off the exterior changes. Emotional Red is another new colour option.

Inside, fresh features include a new Optitron meter cluster with a 4.2 inch colour multi-info display, 8.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support (two rows of physical buttons and knobs included, nicely integrated), steering paddle shifters and an electrochromic (auto-dimming) rear view mirror. Other highlighted kit include auto air con (single-zone), cruise control, eight-way powered seats and one-touch folding second row seats.

Under the hood is the familiar 2.4 litre GD engine with variable nozzle turbo. The turbodiesel makes 150 PS and 400 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm, and is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Variable Flow Control speed-sensitive steering is a new addition.

On equipped variants, the Sigma 4 system allows one to switch from two-wheel drive (2H) to 4WD (4H) or low range 4WD (L4) via a knob. It also includes Active Traction Control, Downhill Assist Control and new tyre turning angle graphics on the MID.

For safety, the Fortuner gets all-round disc brakes, VSC and seven airbags. Toyotas in Thailand can be had with the T Connect telematics tracker, concierge service and mobile app. The price range is from 1.319 million baht (RM178,060) for the base 2.4G 2WD to 1.494 million baht (RM201,684) for the 2.4V 4WD.

Moving on to the Fortuner Legender, which is a new high-spec variant with a different fascia. The face is more aggressive and sporty thanks to a slimmer grille and a much larger “mouth”, both with a mesh pattern.

The more car-like face (anyone else sees the Perodua Bezza facelift here?) also has the sharp side cutouts, but they’re smaller and more sculpted here. There’s lots of gloss black trim, repeated elsewhere on the body as well.

The Legender’s headlamps are dual projector LEDs with a segmented DRL design, clearly separating it from the regular Fortuner’s eyes. There are also LED strips at the lower bumper, which double up as sequential turn signals. Also on are 20-inch two-tone alloys and a new rear bumper (look out for the vertical trim pieces at the edges) to match the front look. Finally, a black roof and pillars for the “floating roof” effect.

Inside, the Legender comes with two-tone leather seats. Depending on variant, the accent colour is red or fromage – sounds better than black-cheese seats, that’s for sure! The Optitron meter panel is in a different design, and the MID displays the Legender’s face when you start the car.

There’s a fair bit of extra kit as well. Legender-exclusive equipment include two extra USB ports at the back of the front armrest, JBL sound system, 360-degree panoramic view monitor, kick-activated hands-free tailgate, ambient lighting, wireless charger and a 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit. The latter omits the physical knobs and buttons of the regular 8.0-inch unit.

The Legender is available with two GD engines, the 2.4L and the 2.8L with 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm. That’s a bump of 27 PS and 50 Nm. The 1GD-FTV benefits from an added balance shaft for better NVH performance. Idling speed has been reduced from 850 rpm to 680 rpm to increase traction when off-roading.

Additional measures including improved cooling have enabled fuel consumption to be reduced across the board, particularly in city driving where the gains are over 17%. There’s also a 300 kg increase in the maximum braked towing capacity to 3,100 kg.

The Legender also gets drive mode buttons just behind the gear lever. One can choose from Eco, Normal and Sport modes, which manipulate throttle response and steering weight.

In the safety department, Legenders come with the Toyota Safety Sense pack of active safety systems. Here, TSS includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert. As for colours, Legender buyers can only choose from black, pearl white or the new Emotional Red, all with black roofs. The new Dark Blue Mica is reserved for the base Fortuner.

The Fortuner Legender is available in four variants – 2.4 2WD, 2.4 4WD, 2.8 2WD and 2.8 4WD – priced from 1.577 million baht (RM213,465) to 1.852 million baht (RM250,689). Deliveries for the base Fortuner start this month, while the Legender will reach Thai homes from August. Like what you see?

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift, Thailand

