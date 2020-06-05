In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 5 June 2020 9:00 am / 0 comments

The updated, 2020 Toyota Hilux has just made its debut today, so what does the facelifted pick-up truck actually bring? Here, the latest iteration of the instantly recognisable nameplate packs new looks, powertrain options and updated equipment.

Starting from the front, the ‘face’ of the new Hilux wears a much larger version of the hexagonal grille like that on the Tacoma, which now integrates the lower air intake. The new grille’s thicker trim surround is bookended by more angular headlamps which now feature bi-LED projectors, LED indicators and positioning lamps on higher trim variants. Foglamp surrounds are now L-shaped items, replacing the previous shape.

Over to the cargo end, the new Hilux wears redesigned LED tail lamps with new graphics that somewhat resemble a ‘B’ shape, though the tail lamp housings themselves are of a similar shape to the previous version. Rolling stock is updated as well, with the top trim variants getting redesigned two-tone 18-inch wheels, while other versions get 17-inch six-spoke items.

Thailand-market 2020 Hilux Revo Rocco (left); 2019 Hilux Black Edition (right) – click to enlarge

Changes to the interior are less overt in the update, though driver instrumentation gets a new design and houses the 4.2-inch multi-info display.

The just-launched model packs an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compared to the smaller 6.75-inch touchscreen multimedia unit, though both smartphone operating systems have been supported in the Black Edition launched in Malaysia last August.

The big news under the bonnet is the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engine that has been revised to offer 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque, up from the 177 PS and 450 Nm of torque from its previous iteration. These continue to get the six-speed automatic or manual gearbox pairing.

The 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre turbodiesel has been carried over with the same 150 PS and 400 Nm outputs, though the Thailand market has both engine sizes in varying states of tune, with the same 150 PS peak power but with either 400 Nm or 343 Nm, and the 2.8 litre engine can be specified in 170 PS/343 Nm, 204 PS/420 Nm and the full 204 PS/500 Nm states of tune.

All body types specified with the 4×4 automatic drivetrain now match their manual counterparts in being rated for the same one-tonne payload and 3.5-tonne towing capacity. The 4X2 variants now gain a further 300 kg in towing capacity to 2.8 tonnes.

On the safety equipment front, the Rocco version of the latest Hilux Revo adds active safety kit such as dynamic radar cruise control, a pre-collision system and lane departure warning with steering assist, which matches the active safety equipment list offered on the pre-facelift Hilux for Australia. These safety features have yet to be included on the current Hilux range for Malaysia, and would be a very welcome addition when the pick-up truck arrives in our market.

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Hilux

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco (Thailand-spec)

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Hilux Revo Prerunner (Thailand-spec)

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Hilux Revo Z-Edition (Thailand-spec)

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Hilux Revo B-Cab (Thailand-spec)