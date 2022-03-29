In Cars, Ford, International News / By Anthony Lim / 29 March 2022 2:35 pm / 1 comment

Unveiled earlier this month, the new 2022 Ford Everest has now made its official debut in Thailand, with the third-gen SUV going on sale in the Kingdom in two grade forms, a 2.0L Turbo Sport 4×2 6AT and a 2.0L Bi-Turbo Titanium+ 4×4 10AT, both in seven-seater configurations.

The Everest 2.0 Turbo Sport, which is priced at 1.464 million baht (RM183,230), is powered by the familiar 2.0 litre Si-Turbo engine, which on this application offers 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm from 1,750 to 2,250 rpm. The Panther mill is paired with 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission with Select Shift, which drives the rear wheels.

The Sport package for the SUV includes plenty of blackened elements on the exterior, from the grille to the wheels, and the grade also introduces glossy black Everest lettering on the front of the hood. As standard, the Sport is fitted with LED reflector headlights with an automatic headlight on-off system and C-Clamp-shaped LED daytime running lights, and the front fog lamps and rear lights are also of the LED variety.

The Sport theme continues inside, with the variant featuring a black-themed interior, complete with black leather/faux leather seats, with both front units eight-way adjustable powered units. The digital instrument cluster on the variant is an eight-inch unit, while the high-resolution portrait central touchscree is a 10.1-inch unit.

Infotainment specifications include a SYNC 4A system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a FordPass Connect system and an eight-speaker sound system. Also on are wireless mobile charging, four USB ports and a rear view camera. Other standard fit items include an auto-dimming rear-view mirror with USB connector, smart remote key with auto start function and an electronic parking brake.

In terms of safety, the Everest Turbo Sport is equipped with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver knee), ABS and EBD, electronic stability and traction control and hill start assist, while cruise control can be found on the driving assistance kit list.

As for the Everest 2.0 Bi-Turbo Titanium+, which goes for 1.854 million baht (RM232,000), it gets the Bi-Turbo version of the 2.0 litre EcoBlue. Power output in the Everest is 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,750 to 2,000 rpm. The four-wheel drive unit is paired with a 10R80 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.

As you’d expect, the Bi-Turbo Titanium+ introduces a higher level of specified kit, and this includes the matrix LED headlights from the Ranger, complete with automatic beam angle adjustment. The variant also adds on a panoramic moonroof, but most of the additions are inside the cabin or tucked away from sight.

Aside from more chrome trim elements, the Titanium+ ups the digital display sizes, the instrument panel moving up to a 12.4-inch display, while the central touchscreen is now a 12-inch unit. Also on, ambient lighting for the cabin.

The number of driver assistance aids get bumped up as well, and the list includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keeping assist and lane departure warning, blind spot detection, forward collision warning with brake support, AEB with pedestrian detection, rear brake assist with cross traffic alert and evasive steer assist.

Also in the bag are a tyre pressure monitoring system, intelligent high beam on-off and active park assist. along with a 360 degree surround view camera. As for exterior colours, seven are available, six of them common to both variants, with two being cost-added options.

These are Aluminium Metallic, Meteor Grey. Absolute Black, Equinox Bronze, with Snowflake White Pearl and Sedona Orange the cost option shades. The seventh is Blue Lightning, which is unique to the Sport.

GALLERY: 2023 Ford Everest Sport