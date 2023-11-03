Ford Everest Wildtrak launched in Malaysia – RM339k

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / November 3 2023 12:58 pm

Launched today alongside the Ford Ranger Platinum in Malaysia is the Ford Everest Wildtrak, bringing a new variant to the three-row body-on-frame SUV that is priced at RM338,888 on-the-road without insurance. The Everest Wiltrak is therefore positioned above the Everest Titanium, that is priced at RM308,888.

The Everest Wildtrak is powered by the 2.0 litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine that outputs 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,750 – 2,000 rpm, sent to an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system and a 10-speed automatic gearbox; this is the same electronic shift-on-the-fly, part-time 4WD system with an electronically locking rear differential as specified in the Everest Titanium.

As suggested in its name, the Everest Wildtrak takes after the aesthetic worn by the Ranger Wildtrak with the introduction of the Luxe Yellow exterior paint finish with gloss black Wildtrak badging and accents in Boulder Grey, while other exterior colours available for this new variant are Meteor Grey and Absolute Black. Rolling stock is a set of 20-inch alloy wheels on 255/55R20 tyres.

Inside, marking out the Everest Wildtrak from its stablemates are leather seats in the Wildtrak scheme with the orange accents and contrast stitching, and ‘Wildtrak’ logos on the front seats, which are eight-way power-adjustable units.

Infotainment in the Everest Wildtrak is by a 12-inch portrait-oriented display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the driver gets a 12.4-inch digital instrument display, with audio courtesy of an eight-speaker setup. Smartphones can be charged via a Qi wireless charging pad.

In terms of safety equipment, driver assistance systems in the Everest Wildtrak include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centring, lane departure warning and assist, blind spot information system, rear cross traffic alert, Active Park Assist 2.0, AEB with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, reverse brake assist, hill descent control, hill launch assist and adaptive load control.

Also on are ABS,EBD, stability control, traction control, along with airbags for the driver, front passenger, sides, curtains and driver’s knees, as well as driver and front passenger seat belt reminders.

In Malaysia, the Ford Everest Wildtrak is sold with a three-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty that is augmented with a two-year, 60,000 km extended warranty.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.