Ford Everest Tremor in Australia – Raptor style, Bilstein off-road dampers, 250 PS 3.0L V6 turbodiesel

Posted in Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / August 23 2024 7:22 pm

While the Ford Ranger and Everest are close cousins, when it comes to variants and special editions, it’s the pick-up that’s having all the fun. Whereas the Ranger can be had in Platinum, StormTrak and of course Baja-ready Raptor versions, the only new model the Everest has received since its launch two years ago has been the Wildtrak – and even that one was was first a longtime Ranger staple.

Now, however, the SUV is getting a bit of Raptor-style love in the form of the Tremor, which has just been revealed in Australia. While it doesn’t go all the way like the hardcore Ranger does, it has at least subsumed some of that truck’s go-anywhere aesthetic.

Just like the Wildtrak, the Tremor replaces the Everest’s smooth front bumper with the Ranger’s more rugged piece (this time from the standard model’s), with the centre section and lower half getting a dark matte finish for that Raptor look. This finish has been extended to the wheel arch extensions and side steps, while a steel bash plate has also been added.

Meanwhile, the hexagonal mesh grille has also been given a matte black finish and comes with auxiliary lights within the horizontal bar that eats into the headlights. Inside, you’ll find a no-nonsense black cabin with Tremor-embossed leather-trimmed seats and waterproof floor mats.

The changes are not just skin deep – the Tremor receives Bilstein position-sensitive dampers that provide additional support at both extremes of suspension travel, along with new springs and General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres wrapped around 17-inch six-spoke matte black alloy wheels. All this gives the SUV 26 mm of additional ground clearance compared to the standard Everest.

Powering the Everest Tremor is a 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel that produces 250 PS at 3,250 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 2,250 rpm. All this channeled through a ten-speed automatic gearbox and a full-time four-wheel-drive system, with the Tremor gaining an exclusive Rock Crawl drive mode that optimises traction and momentum on loose and rocky surfaces.

Available only in Command Grey, the Everest Tremor is priced at AU$76,590 (RM225,600) and can be optioned with a Touring Pack, a Premium Seat Pack, a Towing Pack and a Rough Terrain Pack, the latter adding ARB accessories such as a Stealth Bar front bumper. No indication as to when it will come to Malaysia (if at all), but judging by past Ranger special variants, we can expect to wait around a year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.