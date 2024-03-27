Bangkok 2024: Ford Ranger Wildtrak V6 – 250 PS/600 Nm 3.0L 6-cylinder turbodiesel; RM197k in Thailand

Posted in Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / March 27 2024 4:27 pm

Amidst the dominating presence of Chinese electric vehicles at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, the pick-up truck segment remains a staple of the industry in this region, and Ford’s representation here is with the Ford Ranger which arrives at the show in Wildtrak V6 guise.

This packs the same powertrain as that of the Australian-market Ranger Platinum that went on sale Down Under at the end of 2022, which, as the name suggests, is a 3.0L turbodiesel V6 producing 250 PS at 3,250 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 2,250 rpm.

This is linked to a driveline consisting of a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system with active centre differential and locking rear differential, and six driving modes are offered – Normal, Eco (rear-wheel-drive), Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Sand.

Exterior kit on the Ranger Wiltrak V6 includes adaptive matrix LED headlamps with automatic high beam, LED tail lamps and fog lamps, side steps, a sports bar and roof rails, cargo tray with 12-volt and 230-volt power sockets, lift-assist tailgate, V6 badging on the side vents, and 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels on 255/65 tyres.

Inside the Ranger Wildtrak V6, the driver and front passenger get eight-way electrically adjustable seats in synthetic leather upholstery, automatic dual-zone air-conditioning for the front row and air-conditioning for the second row, and a 12.4-inch TFT digital instrument display.

Infotainment comes courtesy of a multi-touch 12-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, Bluetooth connectivity, SYNC 4A voice command, four USB ports, a wireless phone charger and a six-speaker audio system.

In Thailand, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak V6 is on sale for 1,519,000 baht (RM197,118), according to Headlight Magazine. Meanwhile for Malaysia, there is yet to be a current Ranger variant with this 3.0L V6 turbodiesel engine.

The Ranger Wildtrak variant that is on sale in Malaysia gets the 2.0 litre four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel unit, and is sold from RM170,888 OTR without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia, according to the Ford Malaysia website. If the Ford Ranger Wildtrak V6 does come to Malaysia, how much do you think it will cost?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.