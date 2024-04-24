Bangkok 2024: Mazda BT-50 facelift – 1.9L and 3.0L turbodiesel variants, from RM97,363 in Thailand

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / April 24 2024 3:22 pm

The 2024 Mazda BT-50 facelift has gone on sale in Thailand last month, and it has also been shown at the recent 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, from which we can bring live images of the updated pick-up truck.

Launched in Malaysia at the end of 2021, the BT-50 is based on the third-generation Isuzu D-Max, and so it continues to be so for its facelift.

Engine choices for Thailand are the RZ4E-TC 1,898 cc four-cylinder turbodiesel that outputs 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm, and the 4JJ3-TCX 2,999 cc four-cylinder turbodiesel that produces 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. Both 1.9L and 3.0L engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual, or six-speed automatic gearbox.

The example shown at BIMS 2024 is a double-cab 3.0 S Hi-Racer 6AT; the 1.9L engine variant for the facelifted BT-50 in Thailand is only offered with six-speed manual transmission. According to Headlight Magazine, the BT-50 facelift in Thailand starts from 752,000 baht (RM97,360) for the 1.9C Hi-Racer 6MT single-cab, and 862,000 baht (RM111,611) for the 3.0 S Hi-Racer 6AT.

For the double-cab variants in Thailand, the range starts at 922,000 baht (RM119,377) for the 1.9 Hi-Racer 6MT, 992,000 baht (RM128,439) for the 3.0 S Hi-Racer 6AT, 1,172,000 baht (RM151,758) for the 3.0 SP Hi-Racer 6AT, and 1,272,000 baht (RM164,706) for the 3.0 SP 6AT 4×4.

Visual changes applied to the exterior of the BT-50 facelift include a black front grille, and the 18-inch alloy wheels gain a two-tone black finish. The front bumper is finished in the body colour, while gloss black is used for the wheel arch extensions and side mirror covers.

Inside, the cabin of the BT-50 facelift gets two-tone leather upholstery in brown and black, joined by piano black interior trim, including gloss black trim atop the transmission selector lever. The driver’s seat gets eight-way electrical adjustment, while the front passenger seat is a four-way manually adjustable unit.

Driver instrumentation is by a combination cluster with a 4.3-inch information display, while infotainment comes courtesy of a nine-inch touchscreen unit that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included are voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, auxiliary audio, and USB ports.

Advanced driver assistance systems that feature on the BT-50 facelift include automatic high beam, full speed range adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, AEB, turning-across-traffic AEB, and lane departure warning. Also on are blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert with reversing AEB.

Other active safety features are hill start assist, hill descent control, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision brake, emergency stop signal, automatic walk-away door locking, and front and rear parking sensors.

In Malaysia, the Mazda BT-50 is currently priced from RM92,729 for the 1.9L Single Cab manual, up to RM142,918 for the 3.0L High Plus Double Cab automatic; prices are OTR without insurance.

