3 December 2021 1:47 pm / By Gerard Lye

Official pricing for the third-generation Mazda BT-50 in Malaysia was revealed earlier this week and we’re now bringing you a live gallery of the redesigned pick-up truck. While the previous BT-50 shared its roots with the Ford Ranger T6, the new one is now based on the latest Isuzu D-Max, which was also launched this year.

Despite the shared platform and engines (we’ll get to that later), the BT-50 has a classier look compared to the D-Max that is more rugged and aggressive in appearance. Mazda’s Kodo design language is showcased proudly here, with the BT-50’s front end being reminiscent of its CX SUVs.

Highlights include a square jaw and the brand’s familiar-looking front grille, the latter with chrome slat inserts and flanked by sleek headlamps. The cab body and bed are unchanged from the D-Max, but the rear of BT-50 features a simpler tailgate (less prominent creases) and its own taillight design.

The visual differentiation continues on the inside, as the BT-50’s dashboard is more car-like in appearance than the bold lines seen in the D-Max. The simpler, horizontal-wide approach sees the air vents being placed on a single plane underlined by a silver trim piece, with the ones in the middle sandwiching the central head unit.

The top of the dash also forgoes the covered storage space found in the D-Max, but in other areas, you’ll find carryover elements like the climate controls, gear lever, centre stack as well as the centre console with rear vents, although the last bit does gain knee pads on its sides.

In terms of variants, the entire BT-50 range is fully-imported (CBU) from Thailand and starts with the 1.9L Single Cab MT, which is followed by the double cab 1.9L Mid MT, 1.9L Mid AT, 1.9L High AT and the range-topping 3.0L High Plus AT. For now, Bermaz Motor is only providing pricing for the top two offerings, with the remainder set to be revealed later on.

Variants with a price tag include the 1.9L High AT that retails at RM124,179.20, while the 3.0L High Plus AT goes for RM143,218.40. These figures are on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer warranty.

The ongoing sales tax exemption doesn’t apply here because pick-up trucks are classified as commercial vehicles and do not qualify for it. Colour options for the BT-50 include Rock Grey Mica, Gunblue Mica, Ice White, Red Volcano Mica and True Black Mica.

All “1.9L” variants are powered by Isuzu’s RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel making 148 hp (150 PS) at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm. The top variant gets the updated 4JJ3-TCX 3.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that serves up 188 hp (190 PS) at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. Selectable four-wheel drive and a rear differential lock are standard across the board, but depending on the variant, there’s either a six-speed manual (MT) or a six-speed automatic (AT) transmission fitted.

Standard equipment on the workhorse 1.9L Single Cab MT include 16-inch steel wheels, LED headlamps and front fog lamps, bulb-type DRLs and rear fog lamp, automatic wipers, a 3.5-inch monochrome instrument cluster display, a basic head unit with two speakers, manual air-conditioning, manual seats, fabric upholstery, a 4WD transfer dial, a rear differential lock, two airbags, ESC, traction control, Hill Launch Assist, ABS, EBD and brake assist.

The double cab 1.9L Mid MT and AT are identical in terms of kit and improve upon the single cab variant by including 17-inch alloys, keyless engine start, powered side mirrors with indicators, rear parking sensors, a 4.2-inch coloured multi-info display, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, rear air vents, a reverse camera, Isofix child seat anchors, passive cruise control as well as blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Moving on to the 1.9L High AT, it builds upon the Mid duo with its auto-levelling bi-LED headlamps, LED DRLs, keyless entry, front parking sensors, roof rails (100 kg load limit), side steps, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and eight-way powered front seats. Safety kit also gets a bump too, as the 1.9L High AT comes with seven airbags and hill descent control to go along with items mentioned above.

2022 Mazda BT-50 Malaysia spec sheet (left), Peninsular price list (right); click to enlarge

As the most expensive variant, the 3.0L High Plus AT naturally gets the most goodies. It is the only one that gets 18-inch alloys, a remote engine start function, eight speakers and brown leather upholstery on top of all the 1.9L High AT’s features.

That’s not all, as the range-topper (pictured here) is also the only variant that comes with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assists, including the aforementioned blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, along with multi-collision brake, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

The BT-50 will face stiff competition in the pick-up truck segment here, with rivals like the D-Max, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara and Mitsubishi Triton all having flagship variants priced closed to the RM150k mark, while the Ford Ranger’s top option (if you don’t count the Raptor and Raptor X Special Edition) is a little over the price point. Which one gets your money?

