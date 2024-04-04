Bangkok 2024: Toyota Hilux Champ – workhorse truck; SWB and LWB; petrol/diesel; 5MT/6AT; from RM59k

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / April 4 2024 4:55 pm

The Toyota Hilux Champ was launched in Thailand last November and is currently on display at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). Based on the IMV platform, the Hilux Champ was previewed by the IMV 0 concept and serves as a low-cost, multi-purpose utilitarian vehicle alternative to the Hilux.

Prices start from just 459,000 baht (about RM59k) and tops out at 577,000 baht (about RM75k), with eight variants being made available. Customers can choose from versions with a two-seat cab and chassis (C&C) only, which can then be configured to suit their requirements through upfitter companies, or opt for a pick-up truck configuration with a flatbed that can be opened on all three sides.

Toyota says the modular design approach is meant to make it easy for owners to modify their vehicles as well as reducing maintenance costs should certain parts require replacing. As you can see in the photos, there are plenty of ways to outfit the Hilux Champ, be it a cargo transport or even a recreational vehicle (RV).

Customers are given a number of options as a starting base, including three engines and two transmissions to choose from. On the former, the first engine is a 1TR-FE 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol unit making 139 PS (137 hp or 102 kW) at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm – this Dual VVT-i mill is only paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Next up is a 2TR-FE 2.7 litre NA inline-four petrol engine serving up 166 PS (164 hp or 122 kW) at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm at 4,000 rpm, also with Dual VVT-i that is mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic gearbox with a sequential shift function.

Only one turbodiesel option exists for the Hilux Champ, and that is the Hilux’s 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre inline-four that outputs 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) at 3,400 rpm. This engine has two peak torque figures, with the lower output being 343 Nm from 1,400 to 2,800 rpm that can only be had a five-speed manual. The high-output version provides 400 Nm from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm, and this comes with a six-speed automatic. All powertrains are rear-wheel drive only.

In addition to the many engine-transmission combinations, the Hilux Champ is also available in two wheelbases: 2,750 mm and 3,085 mm. Standard wheelbase (SWB) models with the flatbed measure 4,970 mm long, 1,785 mm wide and 1,735 mm tall, while variants in the C&C configuration have an overall length of 4,705 mm while maintaining the same width and height.

As for long wheelbase (LWB) models, they measure 5,300 mm long, 1,785 mm wide and 1,735 mm tall with the flatbed, but the C&C version is 5,040 mm long. For those curious about the flatbed’s dimensions, it is 1,711 mm wide and 327 mm tall, while the length is either 2,312 mm (SWB) or 2,647 mm (LWB).

Other notable figures include a turning radius of between 4.9 (SWB) and 5.4 (LWB) metres, a minimum ground clearance of between 164 to 180 mm as well as a fuel tank capacity of between 55 and 70 litres.

Given its purpose, the Hilux Champ doesn’t come with a lot of luxuries and the available equipment includes LED projector headlamps (instead of halogens), 14-inch steel wheels, manual air-conditioning, two airbags, ABS and EBD. Four colours are available, namely Super White, Off White, Dark Grey Metallic and Silver Metallic.

The Hilux Champ is certainly an interesting utility workhorse and is a perfect fit for pick-up truck-loving Thailand – the company that makes it even refers to it as “the latest national car by Toyota” in its press release. However, would you want something like this to be sold in Malaysia?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.