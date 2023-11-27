Toyota Hilux Champ launched in Thailand – budget truck for Asia; 2.0L, 2.7L petrol; 2.4L diesel; fr RM61k

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / November 27 2023 6:04 pm

The Toyota Hilux Champ has made its debut in Thailand. The new IMV series model codenamed ‘IMV 0’ is a big deal not just for Thailand, but for the wider ASEAN region – the no-frills budget truck has been shown in Indonesia (as the Rangga Concept) and the Philippines (as the Tamaraw Concept) in various configurations and use cases.

The original Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) series was developed under the leadership of Akio Toyoda, then CEO of the Asia region and current chairman of the board. The IMV series was developed with local engineers in the spirit of genchi-genbutsu, in hopes of contributing to the Asian economy together with the people of Asia. It sure has, with models like the Hilux, Fortuner and Innova.

Since the launch of the seventh-generation Hilux in Thailand in 2004, IMV models have been introduced in more than 180 countries around the world. In Thailand and Indonesia the IMV series is integral to daily life, and in the Land of Smiles, over 2.7 million units of IMV vehicles have been sold domestically, on top of over four million units of exports.

The IMV story enters a new chapter with the IMV 0, which will be known in Thailand as as the Hilux Champ. This is not a replacement for the Hilux pick-up truck that we know, but a truck that’s “truly affordable and meets the needs of customers”. Local engineers led the development of the IMV 0 after thoroughly researching customer lifestyles, Toyota said.

With a high degree of customisability, the Hilux Champ is envisaged for both business to private use. Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT) is offering eight grades of the truck to cover a variety of business styles and uses. The short wheelbase model is 4,970 mm long with a 2,750 mm wheelbase. The long wheelbase model adds 330 mm to overall length and 335 mm to the wheelbase. If it looks low, it is, with car-like ground clearance of 164 to 180 mm.

Powertrain options include a 2.0L petrol, 2.7L petrol (both naturally aspirated) and a 2.4L turbodiesel in two tunes. The 1TR-FE 2.0L petrol has 139 PS/183 Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 2TR-FE 2.7L petrol outputs 166 PS/245 Nm and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The 2GD-FTV 2.4L diesel has 150 PS and torque is 343 Nm with a 5MT and 400 Nm with a 6AT. Unlike the proper Hilux, all variants of the Champ are rear-wheel drive with two doors and two seats – no 4WD or cab options. Prices range from 459,000 to 577,000 baht (RM61,207 to RM76,950).

The Champ’s deck has bolt holes at various locations so that custom accessories can be easily attached using bolts and nuts. In addition, for customers who request customisation, TMT can provide information on more than 100 accessory manufacturers. The Hilux Champ will be produced at the Samrong Plant in Samut Prakan province. Check out the possibilities of the IMV 0 below, from food truck to mini bus. What do you think of this versatile workhorse?

