Toyota IMV 0 expected launch in Thailand by 2025 – 2.0L petrol, 2.4L diesel; to be priced from RM47k?

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / November 16 2023 1:03 pm

More details of the Toyota IMV 0 have surfaced ahead of the pick-up truck’s expected launch in ASEAN markets in 2024 or 2025. The model was first previewed in concept form during Toyota Motor Thailand’s 60th anniversary celebration last December.

The IMV 0 would later make its way to Indonesia in August this year, where it was called the Rangga Concept and presented in various configurations. Shortly after, the pick-up truck was presented at Toyota Motor Philippines’ 35th anniversary celebration, where it was referred to as the Tamaraw Concept (and Jeepney Concept). This was followed by an appearance at this year’s Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, with Toyota president and CEO Koji Sato saying, “the IMV 0 will soon launch in Asia.”

According to reports, the production version of the IMV 0 could be called the Hilux Champ and will first be launched in Thailand, the land of pick-up trucks and where it was developed. The model will be positioned below the Hilux as a low-cost, multi-purpose utilitarian vehicle that is said to start from just USD10,000 (RM47,100), as reported by Motortrend and Road & Track that got the chance to try one out.

Despite its positioning, the IMV 0/Hilux Champ is by no means a small pick-up truck. As a concept, it measures 5,300 mm long, 1,785 mm wide, 1,740 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,085 mm. That’s about on par with the Hilux, although the IMV 0 is shorter overall by 25 mm, is much wider by around 235-270 mm and has a lower overall height by around 55-75 mm. The wheelbase is identical for both pick-up trucks, suggesting the use of the same ladder-frame architecture.

Unlike the Hilux, the IMV 0/Hilux Champ is no-frills vehicle that comes with a single cab and a highly modular flatbed, the latter allowing for multiple bodies for different applications. In an effort to maximise utility and optimise the vehicle for a variety of configurations, Toyota has engaged with upfitters on potential aftermarket builds, of which there are many.

At the auto shows it has attended, the IMV 0/Hilux Champ has been presented as a cargo carrier, an emergency services vehicle, a camper, a mobile café/food truck, an overlander, a race support vehicle and even a mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

Given the expected price tag, the IMV 0/Hilux Champ is sparse in terms of equipment, which is in line with the no-frills, low-cost approach that Toyota is aiming for. According to Motortrend, pick-up truck’s flatbed will not come with sides, ABS or airbags, although these are optionally available. The interior will also be furnished in plastic and rubber materials, and there are crank windows as opposed to powered ones.

As for the mechanical bits, the pick-up truck gets the Hilux’s control arms, coil springs at the front and leaf springs at the rear, which are upgradeable for a higher gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Exact powertrain details weren’t provided, but it was suggested the IMV 0/Hilux Champ will be powered by the Hilux’s 1TR-FE 2.0 litre inline-four petrol engine making 141 PS (139 hp or 104 kW) and 185 Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

A diesel option will also be reportedly offered, which is assumed to be the 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre inline-four turbodiesel making 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and up to 400 Nm – this will be available with four-wheel drive as an alternative to rear-wheel drive.

So, what do you think of the upcoming IMV 0/Hilux Champ? Is a pick-up truck with only the bare necessities and nearly endless configurability something you might want here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

GALLERY: Toyota IMV 0 concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

GALLERY: Toyota Rangga Concept at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

GALLERY: Toyota Tamaraw/Jeepney concepts

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.