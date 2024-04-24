Bangkok 2024: Maserati Grecale Folgore EV – 557 PS/820 Nm, 501 km WLTP; RM1.02 million in Thailand

Posted in Cars, International News, Maserati / By Mick Chan / April 24 2024 6:38 pm

Shortly after the Maserati Grecale premiered in fully electric guise as the Grecale Folgore last month, the Italian marque’s electric crossover has been shown at the recent 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show.

While outwardly similar to its internal combustion stablemates, there are distinct cues that set apart the Grecale Folgore EV; among these are a front grille that has slim oval cutouts in place of the vertical slats on the ICE variants, while the corner intakes are finished in body colour. At the rear, the no longer required exhaust outlets are substituted aurally by loudspeakers, mandated to warn pedestrians of an approaching EV.

A 400-volt electrical architecture features in the Grecale Folgore, where powertrain is courtesy of two electric drive motors bringing outputs of 557 PS and 820 Nm of torque. Thus equipped, the Grecale Folgore does 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, on to a top speed of 220 km/h.

A 105 kWh battery brings up to 501 km of range on the WLTP standard, with DC charging supported at up to 150 kW to have a 20-80% state of charge achieved in 29 minutes. AC charging is up to 22 kW, which replenishes battery charge at up to 100 km of range per hour.

Four driving modes are offered in the Grecale Folgore; Max Range, GT, Sport and Offroad. Sport offers the full outputs possible from the powertrain, while GT caps output at 80%, Max Range at 75%, or 50% if the power output limiter is in use.

Suspension for the Grecale Folgore is comprised of adaptive dampers and air springs, with wheels ranging from 19 to 21 inches in diameter; shown here are 21-inch alloys in Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tyres.

Infotainment comes courtesy of a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a central infotainment touchscreen of the same size, an 8.8-inch display for climate controls, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a sound system with either 14 or 19 speakers. For interior trim, recycled and sustainable materials such as Econyl and Feeltek leather are used.

Pricing for the Grecale Folgore starts from 7,890,000 baht (RM1,018,478) in Thailand, according to Headlight Magazine.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.