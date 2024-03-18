2024 Maserati Grecale Folgore – brand’s first EV SUV; 557 PS, 820 Nm, 105 kWh battery, up to 501 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / March 18 2024 4:08 pm

The Maserati Grecale Folgore is the all-electric version of the company’s Porsche Macan fighter which made its debut two years ago. Launched as the brand’s second electric vehicle (EV) after the GranTurismo Folgore, the Grecale Folgore only comes in one trim level as opposed to internal combustion engine (ICE) models that are available in GT, Modena and Trofeo trims.

While the Grecale Folgore looks similar to the ICE equivalents, there are some distinctive cues to set it apart. As an example, the front grille features slim oval cutouts instead of vertical slats, while the corner intakes on the front bumper are body-coloured. You’ll also notice the lack of tailpipes and a revised rear diffuser that has inserts that hide two loudspeakers for the mandated sounds to warn pedestrians of an incoming EV.

More work was required to fit the electric powertrain, as Car and Driver reported. For the battery, Maserati engineers reworked the floor pan to fit a skateboard-style battery pack that is made up of 33 modules.

With a gross energy capacity of 105 kWh (96.7 kWh usable), the pack has 29 of its modules laid out in a flat rectangle and four more placed a level above behind the rear seat. In order to ensure the interior dimensions match those of the ICE model while preserving aerodynamic efficiency, the floor is lowered so the Folgore’s ground clearance is 170 mm instead of 211 mm.

Operating on a 400-volt electrical architecture, the Grecale Folgore has two electric motors that provide a total system output of 557 PS (550 hp or 410 kW) and 820 Nm of torque. These figures allow for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h, which places the Maserati EV between the ICE Grecale Modena and Trofeo or Macan 4 and Macan Turbo in terms of performance.

The Italian carmaker claims a range of 501 km following the WLTP standard, and the Grecale Folgore supports DC fast charging at a max capacity of 150 kW to get the battery from a 20-80% state of charge in 29 minutes. Slower AC charging is capped at 22 kW that can recover 100 km of range in an hour.

For equipment, the Folgore comes with adaptive dampers and air springs, wheel sizes ranging from 19 to 21 inches (the smallest provides the most range), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch comfort display (for climate controls), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an intelligent assistant as well as a 14- or 19-speaker sound system.

There are also four different driving modes to cycle through, including Max Range, GT, Sport and Offroad. Drivers will get access to the Grecale Folgore’s full power output in Sport, while GT limits things to 80% and Max Range to 75%, or 50% if the power limiter is activated.

The interior is very similar to the ICE model aside from EV-specific pages for the infotainment system and paddle shifters that control four stages of regeneration instead of changing gears. Recycled and sustainable materials such as Econyl and Feeltek leather are used to cover various areas of the cabin too.

