2023 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

After giving us a taste of the second-generation Maserati GranTurismo last month, the Italian carmaker has now treated its all-new 2+2 grand tourer to a full reveal. Set to go on sale in the second quarter of 2023, the GranTurismo will be offered with petrol and fully electric powertrains, although the former will be what customers will have access to initially.

The petrol engine is Maserati’s Nettuno, which is a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 that first made its debut on the MC20. In the GT, the mill adopts a wet sump oil system instead of the MC20’s more exotic dry sump setup and will be offered in two states of tune.

The Nettuno in the Modena variant of the GT will deliver 496 PS (489 hp or 365 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, while the Trofeo version offers 557 PS (550 hp) and 650 Nm. For context, the previous GT with its 4.7 litre NA V8 made as much as 460 PS (454 hp or 338 kW) and 520 Nm. Additionally, unlike the previous GT that was rear-wheel drive only, the new model gets all-wheel drive as standard for the first time.

This is accompanied by a ZF-sourced 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission as well as a rear self-locking differential (mechanical in the Modena and electronic in the Trofeo). In terms of performance, the Modena needs 3.9 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 302 km/h. The Trofeo, with more grunt, completes the century sprint in 3.5 seconds and will hit 320 km/h flat out.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

If you’re still not impressed, Maserati also designed the new GT from the start to be an EV thanks to the use of a modular platform. The EV variant is called the Folgore and it will accelerate from a rest to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds on its way to the same top speed as the Trofeo.

This is accomplished by way of three electric motors, with one driving the front axle and two at the rear. Each provides 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW), with Maserati quoting a total system output at the wheels of 761 PS (750 hp or 560 kW) and 1,350 Nm. The company says the powertrain uses silicon carbide (SiC) inverters derived from Formula E.

The electric motors operate on an uncommon 800-volt electric architecture and draw power from a T-shaped battery pack with a gross energy capacity of 92.5 kWh (83 kWh usable). According to Car and Driver, Maserati claims a full charge will provide over 402 km (250 miles) of range.

Thanks to high-voltage system, the GranTurismo Folgore supports DC fast charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 270 kW, with up to 100 km attainable in just five minutes. The Italian carmaker didn’t provide charging details, but it did say that operating on a lesser 400 volts, DC charging at up to 50 kW is possible and with regular AC charging (Type 2 connection), the EV can handle up to 22 kW.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Modena

All variants of the GranTurismo feature double wishbones at the front and a multi-link rear setup as well as a staggered wheel setup with 20-inch alloys (with 265/30 profile tyres) at the front and 21-inch ones (295/30 profile tyres) at the rear. The braking system is identical too, with Brembo six-piston calipers aciting on 380-mm discs at the front, while four-piston calipers clamp down on 350-mm discs at the rear.

One reason you would want the combustion engine variants is weight, as the Modena and Trofeo both tip the scales (homologated) at 1,795 kg. By comparison, the Folgore’s electric powertrain means it heftier at 2,260 kg.

Even so, it manages to remain the same height as its combustion engine siblings, measuring 1,353 mm tall. All three variants are 1,957 mm wide and have a wheelbase of 2,929 mm, but the Trofeo has a longer overall length of 4,966 mm compared to the Modena and Folgore that are 4,959 mm.

Combustion engine variants have four drive modes (Comfort, GT, Sport and Corsa) available, with the option to turn all electronic nannies off completely. The Folgore’s modes include Max Range, GT, Sport and Corsa, with the first dulling the accelerator pedal, climate system and top speed to 130 km/h to preserve precious battery charge when the state of charge falls below 16%.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

In Corsa mode, drivers can set up the car so all power goes to the rear electric motors a la drift mode, and there’s a launch control function that can also be enabled in Sport mode. Four brake regen levels are also available along with pre-conditioning and optimised navigation that factors in charging needs to complete the route.

Moving away from technical specifications, the new GranTurismo styling is very reminiscent of its predecessor, with proportions, lines and an overall shape that have an air of familiarity to them and should be sufficient to leave some drooling.

In keeping with the company’s new design direction, the new GT adopts the MC20’s vertical headlamps, flush-ish door handles and slim taillights. You’ll also notice the bonnet has recessed creases running from the MC20-inspired nose and it now converges on the fender to form a clamshell that Maserati dubs ‘cofango’.

To differentiate the variants, the Modena’s grille is in black with gloss black slats and a brushed chrome outline, with the colour also used for the handles and accent above the rear Maserati logo. The model badge on the sides and Trident logos are also finished in gloss black, while the window surround and exhaust finishers are plated in chrome.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

The Trofeo adds on carbon-fibre accents on the bumpers, carbon-fibre side skirts and gloss black grille slats, while the side Trofeo wording and Trident logos come in burnished chrome with a red outline.

As for the Folgore, it gets its own front bumper design with smaller side apertures and a specific splitter to reduce drag by 7%, while its grille gets glossy black inserts on a slightly anodised silk black base. The splitters, handles, DLO trim and rear handle are also gloss black, while the Trident logo and other badges are in dark copper. Oh, there are no exhaust outlets for obvious reasons.

Weirdly, Maserati did not provide interior photos but it is said to inspired by the MC20 and Grecale. Features mentioned include a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster and four more displays – a 12.3-inch unit for infotainment, an 8.8-inch for climate controls, a head-up display and a small digital clock, similar to the Grecale. The company also offers a Sonus faber sound system with 19 speakers and 1,195 watts of amplification as upgrade over the lesser 14-speaker, 860-watt setup.

Available driver assistance includes Maserati Active Driving Assist providing autonomous emergency braking, active lane assist and emergency lane keeping, among other systems. There’s also Dynamic Road View, rear emergency braking and a surround view camera.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Modena

2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore