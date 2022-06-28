In Cars, Local News, Maserati / By Mick Chan / 28 June 2022 4:30 pm / 0 comments

The first Malaysian customer unit of the Maserati MC20 has been delivered on our shores, a little under two years after the mid-engined sports car made its global debut.

In Malaysia, the MC20 is priced at RM1,078,000 excluding local duties and taxes, insurance and options, and is priced inclusive of a three-year, 60,000 km free maintenance package. Warranty coverage is for three years and unlimited mileage.

In addition to being part of a new era for the Italian marque, the MC20 marks Maserati’s return to the in-house manufacture of its power units with the Nettuno engine, producing 630 PS and 730 Nm of torque in the MC20.

This oversquare 90-degree V6 powerplant features Formula 1-derived technology in the form of pre-chamber combustion, where twin-spark plugs are located between the main combustion chamber and spark plug for enhanced fuel combustion.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission, joined by a mechanical limited-slip differential as standard; an electronic LSD is optionally available. These result in performance measured at 2.9 seconds from a standstill to 100 km/h, 0-200 km/h in 8.8 seconds and a top speed of more than 325 km/h.

Braking hardware is comprised of 380 mm discs with six-piston Brembo calipers in front and 350 mm discs with four-piston calipers at the rear as standard, or 390 mm front and 360 mm rear carbon-ceramic discs as optional equipment.

Braking performance is quoted with a 100-0 km/h stopping distance of just 33 metres, according to Maserati. Wheels are 20-inch alloys, shod in 245/35 tyres in front and 305/30 at the rear. Suspension for the MC20 is by double wishbones front and rear.

Inside, the MC20 cabin is relatively minimalist compared to the brand’s current four-door models, and the mid-engined sports car features a pair of 10-inch displays; one for driver instrumentation, the other for the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC Plus MIA) infotainment setup.

The centre console bears a rotary dial for selecting drive modes (GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa and ESC Off), two transmission control buttons (manual mode and reverse), power window controls, media playback controls and storage beneath the centre armrest.

Six colours are offered as standard for the Maserati MC20, with the palette comprised of Bianco Audace (white), Giallo Genio (yellow), Rosso Vincente (red), Blu Infinito (blue), Nero Enigma (black) and Grigio Mistero (grey). Further customer enquiries for the MC20 can be directed to Naza Italia, located in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.