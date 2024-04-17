Bangkok 2024: Changan Deepal L07 sedan, S07 SUV EVs – 258 PS, 66.8 kWh battery; up to 540 km of range

Posted in Cars, Changan, International News / By Mick Chan / April 17 2024 7:14 pm

Launched in Thailand at the beginning of this year, the Changan Deepal L07 sedan and S07 SUV electric vehicles have been displayed at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). The L07 sedan will also form the basis of the Chinese-market Mazda EV sedan that is tipped to be called the EZ-6, which will be distinct from the upcoming model that is destined for Japan, Europe, North America and Australasia.

Differing in bodystyle but sharing a common powertrain, the L07 sedan and S07 SUV are both powered by a 258 PS/320 Nm rear-mounted motor, which draws energy from a 66.8 kWh ternary lithium NMC battery that offers the S07 SUV 485 km of range, and the L07 sedan gets 540 km of range, both on the NEDC testing protocol.

Likewise, charging capabilities are matched across both the L07 sedan and the S07 SUV, with DC charging of up to 78 KW enabling a 30-80% recharge in 35 minutes. As with the commonly used standard, DC charging is via a CCS2 connection, and AC charging is through a Type 2 connection.

L07 sedan (above); S07 SUV (below)

In terms of physical dimensions, the L07 sedan measures 4,820 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,480 mm tall, while the Deepal S07 SUV measures 4,750 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall; both have an identical wheelbase of 2,900 mm. Ground clearance for the L07 sedan is 150 mm, while the S07 SUV stands 165 mm clear of the ground. The L07 rolls on 245/45R19 tyres, while the S07 SUV has 255/45R20 units.

In the S07 SUV, in-car features include a driver’s head-up display with AR navigation, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, 14-speaker audio, Bluetooth phone connecitivity, wireless Apple CarPlay, multi-colour LED ambient lighting, gesture recognition, a wireless device charger, online navigation and music streaming, voice control (in Thai and English), mobile remote control and OTA software update capability.

For ADAS kit, this includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, front collision warning, AEB, lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, and lane departure warning.

Also part of the suite of advanced safety features in the S07 SUV are blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, door opening warning, driver fatigue monitoring, automatic high beam, and safe distance warning.

L07 sedan (above); S07 SUV (below)

Also on are front, front side and side curtain airbags, brake assist, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, front and rear seat belt reminders, 360-degree camera suite with Transparent Chassis, DVR dashcam, tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The L07 sedan gets driver assistance systems, safety kit and in-car features which are largely similar to those of the S07 SUV, plus the addition of a 10.5-inch LCD driver’s display.

The S07 SUV gains rear touchscreen adjustment for the front passenger seat position and roof sunshade whereas the L07 does without, though the the sedan does get dual-zone air-conditioning and a PM2.5 filter, while the SUV adds a PM2.5 monitor and an ion generator air purifier.

In Thailand, the Changan Deepal L07 sedan was priced from 1,329,000 baht (RM177,020), while the S07 SUV was priced from 1,399,000 baht (RM186,212) as of the models’ launch in January this year.

Changan Deepal L07

Changan Deepal S07

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.