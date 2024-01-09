Changan Deepal S07 SUV, L07 sedan EVs launched in Thailand – up to 540 km range NEDC; from RM177k

Posted in Cars, Changan, International News / By Mick Chan / January 9 2024 5:08 pm

Changan Deepal S07 SUV

Changan has launched a pair of fully electric models from its Deepal brand for the Thailand market, the S07 SUV and the L07 sedan, priced from 1,399,000 baht (RM186,212) and 1,329,000 baht (RM177,020), respectively.

Both the S07 SUV and the L07 sedan are powered by a 258 PS/320 Nm rear-mounted motor fed by a 66.8 kWh ternary lithium NMC battery, which offers up to up to 485 km of range for the S07 SUV and 540 km of range for the L07 sedan; range figures for both are based on the NEDC testing protocol.

For charging, both the S07 SUV and L07 sedan support AC charging via the Type 2 connection standard, while DC charging is via a CCS2 connection and supports charging rates of up to 78 kW DC; both the S07 SUV and L07 sedan are quoted with a 30-80% DC charge time of 35 minutes.

For exterior dimensions, the Deepal S07 SUV measures 4,750 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall with a 2,900 mm wheelbase, while front and rear track widths are 1,640 mm and 1,650 mm respectively. Ground clearance is 165 mm, with 20-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 255/45.

Meanwhile, the Deepal L07 sedan measures 4,820 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,480 mm tall with an identical wheelbase of 2,900 mm, though wheel tracks are narrower at 1,620 mm and 1,630 mm front and rear, respectively. Ground clearance for the L07 is 150 mm, and the sedan rolls on 19-inch alloys shod in tyres measuring 245/45. The S07 SUV weighs 1,940 kg while the L07 sedan weighs 1,820 kg, according to Headlight Magazine.

For the S07 SUV, in-car features include a driver’s head-up display with AR navigation, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, 14-speaker audio, Bluetooth phone connecitivity, wireless Apple CarPlay, multi-colour LED ambient lighting, gesture recognition, a wireless device charger, online navigation and music streaming, voice control (in Thai and English), mobile remote control and OTA software update capability.

In terms of advanced driver assistance systems, the S07 SUV includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, front collision warning, AEB, lane keep assist, traffic jam assist, and lane departure warning.

Also part of the suite of advanced safety features in the S07 SUV are blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, door opening warning, driver fatigue monitoring, automatic high beam, and safe distance warning.

Further safety features front, front side and side curtain airbags, brake assist, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, front and rear seat belt reminders, 360-degree camera suite with Transparent Chassis, DVR dashcam, tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Changan Deepal L07 sedan

For the L07 sedan, driver assistance systems and safety kit as well as in-car features are largely shared with the S07 SUV, plus the addition of a 10.5-inch LCD driver’s display.

Differences in equipment between the two are that the S07 SUV features a rear touchscreen air-conditioning control panel with adjustment for the front passenger seat position and roof sunshade, while the rear touchscreen air-con control panel in the L07 sedan does without the seat and sunshade adjustment functions. The L07 sedan features dual-zone air-conditioning and a PM2.5 filter, while the S07 SUV adds a PM2.5 monitor and an ion generator air purifier.

The Deepal S07 SUV is offered in Thailand in a range of six exterior colours – Comet White, Nebula Green, Lunar Grey, Eclipse Black, Sunset Orange, and Cosmic Yellow, and can be paired with a choice of interior in orange or black. Meanwhile the Deepal L07 sedan is offered in five exterior colours – Comet White, Nebula Green, Lunar Grey, Eclipse Black, and Stellar Blue, with interior colour choices being white and black.

Deepal S07 SUV

Deepal L07 sedan

