Changan to make Thailand its RHD export base – to include Deepal, Avatr, and Nevo EV brands

Posted in Changan, International News / By Mick Chan / December 8 2023 5:35 pm

Avatr 12

Chinese manufacturer Changan has set up its first overseas manufacturing base in Thailand this year, reports GD Today.

The automaker has invested 20 billion baht (RM2.65 billion) for the setting up of a new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturing site in Rayong, Thailand, and this will reach a production capacity of 100,000 units in its first phase, increasing to 200,000 units in its second phase.

Changan plans to introduce the Deepal, Avatr and Nevo brands, and it aims to introduce 15 new NEV models by 2030, and making the Rayong plant a right-hand-drive production hub for its brands. Changan aims to grow its group sales volume to over five million units by that time, of which 1.2 million units will be exports.

Recently revealed from Avatr is the Avatr 12 EV sedan based on the manufacturer’s EP1 platform that also underpins the Avatr 11 SUV, with the fastback sedan packing up to 578 hp in total output and is pitched against the likes of the Zeekr 001.

The Avatr brand began as what was originally a partnership between Changan Automobile and Nio, though Nio later departed from the partnership in 2018, leading to the formation of Avatr Technology with Huawei and battery manufacturer CATL.

