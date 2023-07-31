Avatr 12 EV sedan – Zeekr 001 rival gets Huawei powertrain, CATL battery; up to 578 hp, all-wheel-drive

In Cars, International News, Nio / By Mick Chan / 31 July 2023 12:43 pm / 0 comments

The Avatr 12 has been sighted in Chinese homologation documents according to Car News China, and the electric fastback rival to the Zeekr 001 has been revealed to pack up to 578 hp in total output, and will feature batteries by CATL.

Built on the EP1 platform that also underpins the Avatr 11 SUV,the Avatr 12 measures 5,020 mm long, 1,999 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,020 mm, according to Chinese homologation documents.

Exterior styling for the Avatr 12 largely resembles that of the Avatr 11 SUV, taking after the latter’s treatment of front-end styling where a similar L-shaped headlamp arrangement is used. The side profile is also similar, albeit with a more pronounced upturned kink in the window line aft of the C-pillar.

Mirrors on the Avatr 12 fastback appear to be camera units in place of conventional side mirrors as seen on the Avatr 11 SUV. At the rear, the Avatr 12 gets a pair of slim tail lamp units, compared to the Avatr 11 SUV which uses a full-width unit.

From images supplied for the Chinese homologation documents, the Avatr 12 appears to be offered with four alloy wheel designs, and these will be in 20 and 21 inches in diameter, shod in tyres measuring 265/45R20 and 265/40R21, respectively.

Two powertrain options are offered for the Avatr 12; the first is a single-motor configuration on the rear axle for RWD with a motor by Huawei that outputs 313 PS, while the second, dual-motor AWD configuration produces 578 PS, the latter being the same output figure as that from the Avatr 11 SUV.

Similarly, the battery pack for the Avatr 12 fastback is also from CATL, like in the Avatr 11. Battery capacity for the Avatr 12 has yet to be revealed, though for reference the Avatr 11 gets a cell-to-pack (CTP) ternary lithium battery pack with an energy capacity of 90.38 kWh that offers a battery range of up to 700 km in the electric SUV.

To recap, the Avatr brand emerged from what was originally a Changan Nio partnership, a a joint venture between Changan Automobile of China, and Nio. With the departure of Nio from the partnership in 2018, Avatr Technology was formed with Huawei and battery manufacturer CATL.

