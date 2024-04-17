Mazda EZ-6 EV teased for 2024 Beijing Auto Show, to replace Mazda 6 in China; Mazda 6e for other markets

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / April 17 2024 3:19 pm

With the current-generation Mazda 6 coming to the end of production this year, the Japanese manufacturer is set to unveil the sedan in all-electric guise at the Beijing Auto Show next week, WhichCar has reported.

Said to be badged ‘EZ-6’, the upcoming sedan is designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle, however it isn’t solely a Mazda development, and instead is based on the Changan Deepal SL03 and therefore built on a Changan platform, and is said to sport dimensions identical to those of the Chinese model.

The SL03 is otherwise known as the L07, which was launched with the S07 SUV in Thailand at the beginning of this year, offering up to 485 km and 540 km of range (NEDC) for the S07 SUV and L07 sedan, respectively.

The upcoming ‘EZ-6’ will be for the Chinese market, and according to Tycho de Feijter on X/Twitter, Mazda has filed for trademarks for the terms ‘Mazda EZ-6’ and ‘Mazda EZ-60’ in China, with the former likely for the sedan based on the platform codenamed J90A, and the latter likely to be for an upcoming SUV codenamed J90K.

Third-generation Mazda 6 in Malaysia

A different naming convention appears to be in the works for the Japanese manufacturer’s upcoming model for other markets such as Japan, Europe, North America and Australasia, according to WhichCar, noting that Mazda has filed to trademark the ‘Mazda 6e’ and ‘6e’ names with the European Union Intellectual Property Office last month to secure its use for “automobiles and their parts”, and “electric cars and their parts”.

The separate naming structure could see the future Mazda 6 for those markets use the manufacturer’s own Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, in preparation for its full-scale launch of EV models from 2028 that is part of its three-phase roadmap.

Currently, Mazda’s EV model range globally consists of the MX-30 and the CX-30 EV that is for the Chinese market. In Malaysia, the MX-30 EV was launched in December 2022 in two variants, priced at RM199k and featuring a 35.5 kWh battery for up to 199 km of range.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.